EVmo, Inc. Announces 2020 Results with Record Revenue

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVmo, Inc. ("EVmo" or the “Company") (OTC:YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.



2020 Highlights

2020 record revenue, up 10.2% over 2019 to $7.6M, despite COVID-19 shutdowns

Q4 2020 record revenue of $2.2M, up 29% from $1.7M in Q4 2019

Rented highest number of vehicles in the Company’s history

Deployed 40 electric vehicles

Entered the last-mile logistics space, deploying high-roof cargo vans

Increased line of credit by $2M to $5M

“Our record revenue for 2020 is a result of deploying the first phase of our strategic plan, which included cost-cutting measures, increasing the size of our fleet, committing to an all EV strategy, increasing our credit-lines and entering the last mile logistics space. Our capital formation strategy, which includes debt and equity capital, is expected to translate into exponential revenue and EBITDA growth,” commented Stephen Sanchez, CEO.

"Although the COVID-19 shutdowns caused our quarterly revenue to decrease in the beginning of the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, we saw positive upward movement in revenue at the end of the second quarter. While I am pleased that revenue for 2020 was up 10.2% year-over-year, I am particularly pleased with our Q4 revenue of $2.2M which was the highest in the Company’s history. We also maintained strong gross margins of 31% making the Company’s core rental operations profitable before taking into account corporate overhead and one-time costs. We expect our gross margins will expand significantly in 2021 as we significantly increase our fleet and transition to an all EV model.”

EVmo rents vehicles to customers who are participating in the gig economy. This includes ridesharing and e-commerce platforms. The Company’s technology and expertise allow for a frictionless rental experience, from intake to vehicle return. Focused on executing an environmentally friendly growth strategy, EVmo is adding all electric vehicles (EVs) in current and future North American markets. The type of vehicles on the Company’s platform range from electric passenger vehicles to well-equipped cargo vans that are used by e-commerce delivery providers.

Business Model Highlights:

As 2021 progresses we anticipate strong revenue contribution of $1,700 per month per additional EV and $1,400 per month per additional cargo van. We will deploy capital to facilitate the purchase of new EVs and cargo vans. The company anticipates scaling to a 25% EBITDA margin. At the margin, every $10 million in debt and or equity capital raised should enable the company to purchase approximately 4,041 vehicles with an 85%/15% Tesla to van mix. This should translate to approximately $80 million in annual revenue for every $10 million capital raised at the margin.

EVmo currently has more than 32,000 registered drivers on its platform and is currently in discussions with multiple new and existing lending partners to meet anticipated growth in vehicles.

EVmo has leveraged its partnership with best-in-class OEMs in the EV category to build a fleet of EV vehicles at attractive lease terms, receiving best pricing and delivery from multiple OEMs. EVmo has attractive buy back agreements and the option to purchase vehicles at the end of the financing term and has consistently been able to sell vehicles at a gain given the strong residual value relative to attractive initial acquisition price (discount to MSRP).

“We are on a mission to rent every car, every day and provide excellent service in the process, and we are committed to an environmentally friendly user platform,” continued Sanchez. "We buy right, maintain high utilization through our maintenance excellence program, and forge key strategic relationships to drive our environmental and economic initiatives. Our plans are bold and aggressive, and 2021 should be a banner year for EVmo.”

According to Global Market Insights, the ridesharing market in North America was $4.5 billion in 2019 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2026.

About EVmo, Inc.

EVmo, Inc. bridges the gap between rideshare and “last mile” delivery drivers in need of suitable vehicles and the companies in the rideshare, delivery and logistics businesses that depend on attracting and keeping drivers. EVmo, Inc. is a leading provider of rental vehicles to drivers and delivery companies in this ever-expanding gig economy. The company uniquely supports drivers in both the higher and lower economic categories with innovative policies and programs.

The company provides an online rideshare vehicle booking platform to service the ridesharing and delivery gig economy which includes both our owned and maintained passenger and cargo delivery fleet and third party fleets. We also provide fleet management services with our industry leading technology platform to fleet providers. EVmo provides cargo storage vans to the last-mile delivery and logistics industry.

The company provides SEC filings, investor events, press and earnings releases about our financial performance on the investor relations section of our website (www.evmo.com).

EVmo, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2020 and 2019

2020 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 72,890 $ 1,256,429 Accounts receivable 119,239 59,331 Prepaid expenses 23,861 782,900 Total current assets 215,990 2,098,660 Equipment, net 1,908 3,395 Rental vehicles, net 6,196,433 4,737,047 Deposit on vehicles - 164,080 Other assets 200,000 200,000 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,614,331 $ 7,203,182 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable (including $590,176 and $394,183 to related party) $ 1,157,299 $ 545,254 Accrued expenses (including $0 and $171,665 to related party) 961,704 405,977 Notes payables, current (net of discount of $1,973 and $32,289) 666,132 287,378 Customer deposit - related party 150,000 - Advance from related party 100,000 - Finance lease obligations, current 1,426,425 1,416,446 Total current liabilities 4,461,560 2,655,055 Note payable, net of current portion 149,414 - Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 926,453 984,119 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,537,427 3,639,174 Commitments and contingencies - - STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value; 10,000,000 shares

authorized; nil shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.000001 par value; 90,000,000 shares

authorized; 31,981,374 and 29,427,803 shares issued and

outstanding 32 29 Additional paid-in capital 29,750,864 28,735,894 Accumulated deficit (28,673,992 ) (25,171,915 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,076,904 3,564,008 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 6,614,331 $ 7,203,182

EVmo, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

2020 2019 Revenue $ 7,621,180 $ 6,914,910 Cost of revenue 5,263,474 4,673,870 Gross profit 2,357,706 2,241,040 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses 490,403 765,441 Product development - 13,500 General and administrative expenses 5,288,316 4,023,921 Loss on the settlement of debt - 252,900 Total operating expenses 5,778,719 5,055,762 Loss from operations (3,421,013 ) (2,814,722 ) Other income (expense): Interest and financing costs (265,839 ) (1,115,499 ) Gain on forgiveness of debt 184,775 - Total other income (expense) (81,064 ) (1,115,499 ) Net loss $ (3,502,077 ) $ (3,930,221 ) Weighted average shares outstanding : Basic 31,118,425 27,112,557 Diluted 31,118,425 27,112,557 Loss per share Basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.14 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.14 )

EVmo, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity

For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity (Deficit) Balance, December 31, 2018 26,718,676 $ 27 $ 19,193,151 $ (21,241,694 ) $ (2,048,516 ) Correction to outstanding shares (173 ) - - - - Proceeds from the sale of common stock 2,625,000 2 10,499,998 - 10,500,000 Offering costs - - (1,631,655 ) - (1,631,655 ) Issuance of common stock for settlement of debt 84,300 - 674,400 - 674,400 Net loss - - (3,930,221 ) (3,930,221 ) Balance, December 31, 2019 29,427,803 29 28,735,894 $ (25,171,915 ) 3,564,008 Issuance of common stock for cash 2,553,571 3 274,997 - 275,000 Stock option expense - - 739,973 - 739,973 Net loss - - - (3,502,077 ) (3,502,077 ) Balance, December 31, 2020 31,981,374 $ 32 $ 29,750,864 $ (28,673,992 ) $ 1,076,904

EVmo, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019