BDP International Acquires DJS International, Expanding US Import and Customs Brokerage Portfolio

Philadelphia, PA and Dallas, TX, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDP International (BDP), a leading privately owned global logistics and transportation solutions company has announced the acquisition of DJS International (DJS), a Dallas-based customs brokerage and freight forwarding company.

DJS provides customized logistics solutions to a diverse group of more than 800 long-tenured customers across all modes of transportation. As a proven leader in international trade, transportation and customs brokerage services, DJS will readily complement BDP’s diverse portfolio of logistics and global trade management solutions, with trade compliance and inbound logistics as key focus areas.

“The similarities between our two companies are astounding; both built from humble beginnings, family-owned and operated, strong customer relationships, and both expanding in prominence as major global players in the industry,” noted BDP Chairman & CEO, Rich Bolte. “Trade compliance continues to be filled with new complexities and challenges; it’s a major focus area for our customers and therefore it was a natural fit to extend our reach in this area of expertise. We’ve always had a significant presence in the US Gulf region but with DJS we can provide a wider array of specialized and customized solutions for our customers in this new normal world.”

DJS will operate as a subsidiary of BDP, guaranteeing access to BDP’s entire global network and portfolio of services. BDP and its partners will reap the benefits of DJS’s proven position as a leader in trade management. With this new partnership, BDP and DJS customers can expect a unique service experience backed by a combined century of industry know-how, expertise, and experience.

"Our team at DJS is a family, and we pride ourselves on the notion of delivering service excellence to our customers – we adapt and fit to their ever-changing needs in this complex world,” noted David Meyer, DJS president and chief operating officer. “We wanted to partner with a company who had similar corporate values rooted in delivering service excellence and look forward to working with our 5000 new BDP family members while leveraging BDP’s technology, visibility, and global presence to continue helping our customers streamline and simplify their supply chains.”

DJS was represented by Albion International Services, Inc.

About BDP International

Headquartered in Philadelphia, BDP International is a leading privately held global logistics and transportation services company based in the U.S. The company serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide and provides a range of services, including ocean, air and ground transportation; lead logistics process analysis, design and management; export freight forwarding; import customs clearance and regulatory compliance; project logistics; warehousing, consolidation and distribution; and its web-based BDP Smart Suite® of shipping transaction/tracking management and visibility applications. For more, visit www.bdpinternational.com

About DJS International

Family-owned DJS is strategically located in the shipping hub of Dallas/Fort Worth. By providing flexible, personalized service for decades, it has become one of the nation’s most respected customs brokerage and freight forwarding firms. For more, visit https://www.djsintl.com

