[CORRECTION] Healixa Inc. Appoints Kealy Altman as Vice President of Marketing

Holbrook, New York, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Organic Products Inc. (d/b/a Healixa Inc.) (OTC: EMOR) (the “Company”, "EMOR", “Healixa”), a people-first digital organization that humanizes care by deploying simplified solutions for complex global challenges, today announces that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) appointed Kealy Altman as Vice President of Marketing, effective immediately. This announcement closely follows the Company’s March 31, 2021 announcement regarding the appointment of McKenzie Gallagher to its Advisory Board, the Company’s March 8, 2021 announcement regarding the appointment of Rep. Denver Riggleman to its Advisory Board, and its March 11, 2021 announcement regarding the appointment of Jessica Múzquiz.

Altman is a native Floridian who graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and merchandising. Whether at established corporations or nimble start-ups, she is passionate about creating order from chaos and thrives in a creative, fast-paced environment. Altman has developed and overseen multiple healthcare and telemedicine go-to-market initiatives and collaborations such as Walgreens, Cigna, BCBS, Bloomberg, LabCorp, MasterCard, Humana, Sutter Health Hospital System, IEHP, Aetna, IBM Watson, national trade shows, and many others.

“In my seven-ish years in the virtual healthcare industry, I have had the privilege to help build one of the industry's most successful telehealth companies. Starting with 5 employees, to over 500 employees, vendors galore, and countless partner channels. My team was instrumental in achieving two important tasks. Both which held value to investors and the market at large. One, was onboarding over 30+ million lives, the other, was driving member and patient engagement. A task which may seem relatively easy to most people, but to the novice, quite the contrary. Most people have little to no idea what is available within their health plan, let alone how to activate or use any of the services for which they pay. My job was to educate 300 million Americans, health insurance companies, pharmacy chains, lab chains, employer groups, hospital systems, urgent care centers, and venture capital groups to effectively understand the answers to key market questions. What was telemedicine? Why was it an essential product? How easy was it to access? and most importantly, why everyone needed it. I led record-setting patient registrations and virtual doctor visits including implementing a digital assessment management system, which increased revenues and contributed to the overall company valuation at MDLIVE”, says Altman.

The company recently announced the name change to Healixa and rebranding initiatives. “Altan is filling a critical role in our organization. We’ve had several marketing vendors, none of which understood our scope or our omnichannel approach. She embraced our culture, sprung into action, and moved mountains to begin our rebranding initiatives. As we enter a market that is saturated with names, concepts, start -ups and niche domain names, having a fresh approach from a seasoned leader and brand marketer is key”, says Ian Parker CEO of Healixa Inc.

“Outside of the office, you'll find me being a dedicated "foodie" and chasing down the latest quirky bite or jumping on a flight to some unplanned destination with family or friends, says Altman. “I am elated to be on this journey with Healixa. Who knows, I’ve always dreamed of ringing that bell...the possibilities are limitless.”

About Emerald Organic Products Inc.

Emerald Organic Products Inc. has recently changed its name to Healixa Inc. in the State of Nevada and continues to trade under the symbol OTC: EMOR. Filings have been made to reflect the name change on the OTC ticker board.

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company with assets in both healthtech and fintech. Healixa marries code and care to create exceptional experiences in healthtech. The Company’s people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges.

Healixa offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics and more.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.