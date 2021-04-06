Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Worth $ 2,518.06 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 12.65% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

Jersey City, New Jersey, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market ” by Product Type (Prothrombin Complex Concentrates, Phytonadione, Andexanet Alfa, Idarucizumab, Protamine, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market was valued at USD 985.34 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2,518.06 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.65% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Overview

Approval and launch of new therapies, increasing prevalence of bleeding disorders, and rise in the incidence of indications for anticoagulant therapy are some of the major factors driving the market. Approval and launch of new reversal agents for anticoagulants are significantly driving the market. For instance, in May 2018, the U.S. FDA approved Andexxa by Portola Pharmaceuticals as the first factor Xa inhibitor antidote. When an anticoagulation reversal drug is required due to uncontrolled or life-threatening bleeding, this reversal agent is indicated for patients treated with apixaban (Eliquis) and rivaroxaban (Xarelto).

The expected launch of Andexxa under an Early Supply Program with Generation 1 product was in early June. However, the company announced the first sale of Ondexxya in Europe in August 2019 due to a larger number of patients taking Factor Xa inhibitor in the region as compared to the U.S. Andexxa received both FDA breakthrough therapy and U.S. orphan drug designations. In addition, the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases globally is expected to be a major factor for the increasing demand of anticoagilant reversal drugs, which in turn surges the market growth in the coming years.

The major players in the market are Portola Pharmaceuticals; Boehringer Ingelheim; CSL Behring; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Octapharma AG; Dr. Reddy's Laboratories; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; SGPharma Pvt. Ltd.; and Alps Pharmaceutical Ind. Co., Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market On the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market by Product Type Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Phytonadione Andexanet Alfa Idarucizumab Protamine Others

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



