Immuneering Appoints Biren Amin, M.B.A., as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation today announced the appointment of Biren Amin, M.B.A., as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Amin comes to Immuneering from Jefferies Financial Group Inc, where he served as Managing Director, Biotechnology Equity Research. Mr. Amin has spent nearly two decades cultivating his career as an experienced and trusted biotechnology industry analyst.



"We are delighted to welcome Biren to Immuneering’s senior leadership team as we work to advance our pipeline of important new medicines towards the clinic," said Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., M.B.A., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Immuneering. "Biren brings a deep knowledge of the factors that have enabled biotechnology companies to achieve clinical and commercial success. His unparalleled experience will help us navigate the journey ahead and communicate Immuneering’s unique story."

Mr. Amin said, “Immuneering’s platform is built on over a decade of leadership in translational bioinformatics and provides a new approach that leverages signaling dynamics to discover and develop better medicines for MEK, RAS and beyond. I am very excited to become a member of this dynamic organization that has the potential to improve the lives of patients with cancer and other debilitating diseases.”

Mr. Amin joins Immuneering from Jefferies Financial Group Inc after having spent nearly two decades on Wall Street building an impeccable track record as an equity research analyst covering small and mid-cap biotechnology companies focused on oncology, central nervous system disorders, ophthalmology and rare diseases. Mr. Amin was named Best Stock Picker in Biotechnology in 2013 by Financial Times/Starmine and was a II-Small-Mid Cap Biotech category runner up from 2017 to 2020. Mr. Amin spent nearly 10 years at Jefferies Financial Group Inc covering small- and mid-cap companies across the United States and Europe and led equity research efforts on 35 initial public offerings. Prior to joining Jefferies Financial Group Inc in 2011, Mr. Amin was an equity research analyst covering biotechnology and pharmaceuticals at WJB Capital Group, FTN Equity Markets, Stanford Financial and Prudential Equity Group. Mr. Amin began his career at Aventis Pharmaceuticals where he served as a Senior Manager of the Scientific Competitive Intelligence and Corporate Development divisions. Mr. Amin completed his M.B.A. at the Stern School of Business at New York University and earned his M.S. in pharmacy from Long Island University. Mr. Amin also holds a B.S. in pharmacy from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia.

About Immuneering Corporation

More than half of all tumors rely on overactivation of the RAS/RAF/MEK pathway, yet existing drugs targeting this pathway are limited by toxicity, resistance or narrowly focused on subpopulations with specific mutations. Immuneering’s novel drug candidates spare healthy normal cells by modulating signaling dynamics to focus therapeutic impact against tumor cells. Immuneering’s platform uniquely characterizes these changes in signaling dynamics, a new approach to creating medicines that are potentially safer, more effective and more broadly applicable to larger patient populations. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Corporate Contact:

Rebecca Kusko, Ph.D.

Immuneering Corporation

617-500-8080

rkusko@immuneering.com