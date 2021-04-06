Vector Solutions Unites Brands, Launches Single Dynamic Website to Bring More End-to-End Resources, Innovation to Customers

TAMPA, FL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of software solutions for training, operational readiness, workforce management, and risk mitigation, has announced the launch of its dynamic new website and brand unity completion, officially transitioning all individual brand names to Vector Solutions. This change, which includes a new Vector Solutions logo, is guided by Vector’s goal to empower organizations to improve performance, reduce risk, and ensure compliance.

Vector’s brand evolution, first announced in September 2020, includes the transition of 20 brands, all of which serve mission-critical organizations in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), industrial manufacturing, public safety, and education industries. In addition to promoting greater brand awareness, unity, and growth, this change provides organizations and individuals access to Vector’s entire suite of specialized management solutions that meet the evolving safety and operational needs of their diverse and specialized customer base.

“Vector Solutions’ commitment to our customers is centered around evolving our capabilities and connecting our products in a seamless way that gives them real-time information and insights when, where and how they need it - all to help them achieve better outcomes and safeguard lives,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “The unification of our brands and launch of our new website represent a significant milestone, not only for Vector, but also for our 21 million users around the world as Vector unleashes all of our capabilities to help them make safer, smarter, better decisions.”

A cornerstone of Vector’s brand evolution is the introduction of four specialized solution areas to help customers perform at the highest level: Learning and Training, Operational Readiness, Workforce Management, and Risk Management. Integrated products available in these solutions are embedded into daily workflow and include the Vector Learning and Training Management System, Vector EHS Management, Vector Scheduling, and Vector LiveSafe.

The launch of a brand new Vector Solutions website improves overall user experience by allowing Vector customers from all industries to search courses and access solutions, products, and resources from a single center rather than individual brand websites. Also included on the website is a comprehensive Resources Page complete with access to Vector blogs, webinars, whitepapers and guides, success stories, subject matter experts, and more. Detailed information about Vector’s career opportunities, industry honors and recognitions, and philanthropic initiatives, including the Vector Cares Program, can also be found on the new site.

Included among the 20 brands that have transitioned to the Vector Solutions name and brand are the company’s premier brand names:

RedVector

Convergence Training

TargetSolutions

SafeSchools

IndustrySafe

LiveSafe

CrewSense

SafeColleges

Exceptional Child

TeachPoint

Casino Essentials

DiversityEdu

Vector does not anticipate any service changes or disruption to customers and remains focused on providing world-class, high-touch service during this brand activation.

