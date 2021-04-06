Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Size to Reach $27.73 Billion by 2027: AMR

Portland,OR, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market garnered $21.68 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $27.73 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, major investment pockets, value chain, competitive landscape, and regional scenario.

Surge in number of health-conscious people, increase in consumption of probiotic drinks, and rise in demand from elderly population for its better taste and ease of consumption drive the growth of the liquid dietary supplements market. However, strict rules and regulations by governments hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in R&D activities for bringing better liquid supplements for various nutritional deficiencies present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities of liquid dietary supplements have been restricted due to lockdown in many countries. Hindrances in supply chain caused shortage of raw materials. Manufacturing activities restarted and supply chain restored during the post-lockdown.

The demand for mineral and vitamin supplements increased during the pandemic due to its role in boosting immunity.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global liquid dietary supplements market based on ingredient, application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on ingredient, the vitamins & minerals segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the proteins & amino acids segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

By application, the sports nutrition segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global liquid dietary supplements market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. In addition, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes the segments including bone & joint health, heart health, immune health, weight loss, digestive health, and others.

Based on region, North America accounted for the major share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global market, and will maintain its leadership status by 2027. Moreover, this region is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global liquid dietary supplements market discussed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife International, Bayer, BASF, Koninklijke DSM, GlaxoSmithKline, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Glanbia, Amway, and Liquid Health, Inc.





