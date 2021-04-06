Accompany Co-founder Joins gigRonin’s Advisory Board of Industry Leaders

Fresno, CA, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryan McDonough has joined gigRonin’s Advisory Board – adding to their array of industry experts. gigRonin continues its mission to provide synergy between employers and workers through sophisticated technology that matches available, qualified workers with open shifts in organizations which have dynamic scheduling needs such as staffing, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Ryan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in various sectors. He was most recently co-founder and CFO of Accompany, an intelligence platform which developed comprehensive, real-time profiles for every Fortune 500 CEO. The AI-driven database provided valuable insights to connect and build strong relationships between its users. In 2018, Cisco acquired the platform for $270M.

“gigRonin is at the forefront of improving the on-demand staffing marketplace. I was drawn to Tosh Cook and the team's philosophy of wanting to help both companies and workers more efficiently manage shifts in a way that is a win for everyone,” said McDonough. “Removing the friction involved with having to broadcast availability, selecting qualified workers, and integrating with existing systems has created a valuable opportunity for the company. I look forward to working with the gigRonin team as the company grows the platform and meets the needs of both sides of the marketplace.”

Additionally, Ryan also served as CFO for Ning, a SaaS platform that allows users to create attractive websites optimizing features such as content management, social networking and monetization. During his time with Ning, he guided the company from a mix of free and paid subscriptions, to focusing exclusively on its paid subscription business. The result increased the paid user base five times. The shift in the company's business model led to it being acquired by Glam Media.

His ability to create the bridge that separates online users and their particular needs is what captivates gigRonin’s leadership. “gigRonin is creating solutions for large markets that are still in their early stages, which closely aligns with Ryan’s experience in successfully scaling new technology ventures.” Explains Tosh Cook, gigRonin Co-founder and CEO, “I’m very excited to have his voice and perspective on our Advisory Board.”

The addition of Ryan to the board comes shortly after Jennifer Byrne, former Microsoft Chief Technology Officer, was appointed as gigRonin’s Advisory Board Chair. gigRonin is confident that these industry leaders will be pivotal in taking the company in the direction it wants to go. “Our mission is to create an agile platform that connects the right employers and staffing agencies with the right workers.” Expressed Tom Tupper, Chief Technology Officer for gigRonin, he continues “the complexity that has occurred over the past year shows just how adaptable the workforce has to be. We believe that Ryan’s experience is essential in taking our platform to the next level.” gigRonin recently launched their software to third party staffing agencies nationwide.

About gigRonin

The history of gigRonin starts with three friends from the HR Technology space who shared a vision that mobile platforms would significantly improve many long-standing workforce management processes. The company’s objective is to provide a technology platform as a fully branded solution to employers and staffing agencies with dynamic scheduling needs, especially with the sudden need for agility around worker deployment caused by the dramatic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The gigRonin staffing app solves these scheduling challenges for employers by matching and deploying contingent workers to job opportunities in an intuitive, user-friendly, mobile experience

