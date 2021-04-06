Announcement About Convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Joint Stock Company Olainfarm

English Latvian

Management Board of the Joint Stock Company Olainfarm, unitary registration number: 40003007246, registered address: Rupnicu iela 5, Olaine, LV-2114, announces that on March 22nd, 2021, request to convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders with following agenda – 1) Internal auditing of JSC Olainfarm; 2) Other issues, has been received from shareholder OLFIM OÜ, registration number: 14601045, registered address: Harju maakond, Kuusalu vald, Pudisoo küla, Männimäe, 74626, Estonia, representing 7.79% of the share capital of Joint Stock Company Olainfarm.



Management Board of Joint Stock Company Olainfarm based on the shareholder’s request hereby convenes and announces that Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Joint Stock Company Olainfarm will be held on June 18th, 2021, at 11:00 at the premises of JSC Olainfarm in Olaine, Rupnicu iela 5, observing the national epidemiological safety measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 infection.

For the purpose not to hold separate meetings of shareholders in a short period of time, the Management Board has decided to supplement the Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders with the issues to be considered at the Annual Meeting of shareholders: 1) Approval of Annual Report for year 2020; 2) Distribution of profit; 3) Election of the Auditing committee and determination of remuneration for Auditing committee; 4) Election of certified auditor for the audit of the Annual Report for 2021, 2022, 2023 and determination of remuneration.

Agenda:

Internal auditing of JSC Olainfarm. Other issues. Report of the Management Board, Council and conclusion of certified auditor. Approval of Annual Report for year 2020. Distribution of profit. Election of the Auditing committee and determination of remuneration for Auditing committee. Election of certified auditor for the audit of the Annual Report for 2021, 2022, 2023 and determination of remuneration.

Registration of the shareholders will take place on the day of the meeting, i.e. June 18th, 2021, - from 10:00 until 10:45 on the venue.

The total number of shares and the total number of the voting shares of JSC Olainfarm is 14 085 078.

Date of the record for participation of the shareholders in the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders is June 10th, 2021. Only those who are the shareholders at the date of record have the right to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on June 18th, 2021, with the number of shares held by them at the date of record as well as to vote in writing before the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders.

Shareholders may participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders as well as to vote in writing before the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders either in person or with a legal representative or represented through a power of attorney:

Upon registration the shareholders must present either the passport or other identity document;

Upon registration the representatives of the shareholders must present the passport or other identity document, submit a written power of attorney issued by the represented shareholder (the form of the power of attorney is available at JSC Olainfarm website http://www.olainfarm.com , website of the system of Central Storage of Regulated Information https://csri.investinfo.lv and at website of JSC NASDAQ Riga http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com ) or the legal representative has to present a document confirming the authorization.

, website of the system of Central Storage of Regulated Information and at website of JSC NASDAQ Riga ) or the legal representative has to present a document confirming the authorization. The shareholder has the right to vote in writing by filling in the voting form before the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders, which will be available at least 14 days before the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders at JSC Olainfarm website http://www.olainfarm.com , website of the system of Central Storage of Regulated Information https://csri.investinfo.lv and at website of JSC NASDAQ Riga http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com.

Please send the completed voting form electronically to the e-mail address of JSC Olainfarm which will be announced 14 days before Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders at JSC Olainfarm website http://www.olainfarm.com , website of the system of Central Storage of Regulated Information https://csri.investinfo.lv and at website of JSC NASDAQ Riga http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com , if it is signed with a valid secure electronic signature or to the postal address of JSC Olainfarm Rupnicu street 5, Olaine, Olaines novads, LV-2114, if it is signed and notarized in paper form.

All votes received by the JSC Olainfarm till June 17th, 2021 will be taken into account in the Vote.

Shareholders have the following rights:

shareholders that represents at least 1/20 of the share capital of the JSC Olainfarm have the right within 7 days after the announcement is published to request the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm to include additional issues in the agenda. Shareholders who request inclusion of additional issues in the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders must submit to the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm draft decisions on the issues to be included in the agenda upon their request or explanations on issues, which are not subject to decisions;

within 7 days after the publishing of this announcement, submit draft decisions on issues of agenda. Shareholders have the right to submit draft decisions on the issues included in the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders during the meeting, if all draft resolutions already submitted to the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders have been reviewed and rejected;

the shareholder should submit request at least 7 days before the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders, the Management Board shall at least 3 days before the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders provide the requested information about the issues included in the agenda;

A shareholder who has voted before the Extraordinary General Meeting may ask the JSC Olainfarm to confirm the receipt of vote. The JSC Olainfarm shall send a confirmation to the shareholder immediately upon receipt of the shareholder`s vote.

Shareholders may see the draft resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders from June 04th, 2021, on the webpage of JSC Olainfarm http://www.olainfarm.com , webpage of the system of Official Central Storage System of Regulated Information http://csri.investinfo.lv and the webpage of JSC „NASDAQ Riga” http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com , but on the day of the Extraordinary General Meeting - at the venue.

The form of the power of attorney is available at webpage of JSC Olainfarm http://www.olainfarm.com , webpage of the system of Official Central Storage System of Regulated Information http://csri.investinfo.lv and the webpage of JSC „NASDAQ Riga” http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com .

Shareholders are advised to be responsible and to respect the national epidemiological safety measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 infection, as well as to read the information published on the website of JSC Olainfarm www.olainfarm.com about the safety measures which will be applied during the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders to limit the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

JSC Olainfarm informs that upon remaining into force of State prohibition on gather in person or upon entry into force other restrictions which does not allow the conduct of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders by gather in person, JSC Olainfarm and its shareholders are obliged to act in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

In Olaine, on April 6th, 2021

Management Board of Joint Stock Company Olainfarm

Additional information:

Jānis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

Phone: +371 29178878

Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Attachment