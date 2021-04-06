In-Vitro Fertilization Market Size Worth USD 31.97 Bn In 2027 | Increasing Prevalence of Infertility Cases and Technological Advancements Such as Lensless Sperm Imaging are Factors Expected to Boost Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global in-vitro fertilization market size is expected to reach USD 31.97 Billion in 2027, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Major factors fueling market revenue growth are rising incidence of male and female infertility. In-vitro fertilization (IVF) is a treatment specially designed to simplify problems related to pregnancy and genetic complications. Infertility is one of the major health problems faced by a large number of individuals across the globe. Male infertility accounts for 30% of infertility cases and leads to about one-fifth of infertility cases according to American Pregnancy Association. A primary reason leading to reduced Total Fertility Rate (TFR) is cultural change, which includes factors such as growing number of women in workforce, increasing age that women have a first-born at, steady shift from rural to urban communities, and lower marriage rates. However, advancements in IVF treatments has opened up new potential opportunities and positive results of various procedures.

Increasing consumer awareness regarding infertility and improvements in various therapies is expected to support revenue growth. In addition, factors such as availability of more innovative drugs, reduced alcohol and tobacco consumption, and favorable policies and efforts taken by governments to improve IVF procedures are expected to support growth of the global in-vitro fertilization market going ahead. Researchers are developing methods for enhancing efficiency of in-vitro fertilization. Specific methods such as aided hatching, vitrification, processing of egg/sperm, percutaneous epididymal sperm accumulation and testicular sperm retrieval (PESA and TESE), mini IVF, tri-parent IVF, and genetic testing are already in use.

However, factors such as absence of developed infrastructure and cultural differences in developing economies is expected to hamper growth of the in-vitro fertilization market in the coming years.

Some key highlights from the report:

The fresh non-donor segment is projected to register highest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to factors such as high success rate in first attempt and capability of performing test in complicated cases.

Among the instrument segments, the disposable segment accounted for a revenue share of USD 5.27 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Various players in the market are investing in disposable devices such as needles, chambers, and slides due to need for high sterile standards and conditions and stringent regulatory framework.

Among the application segments, the fertility clinical segment accounted for largest share of 64% in 2019. High demand for ART treatments is attributed to an increase in the number of fertility centers and ART centers that provide counseling for couples with conceiving problems.

Europe accounted for approximately 35.1% revenue share in the global market, followed by North America with 31% market share in 2019.

Some key players in the global in-vitro fertilization include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Irvine Scientific, OvaScience, Cooper Surgical Inc., EMD Serono Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Cardone & Associates Reproductive Medicine & Infertility LLC, Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Vitrolife AB, and Genea Biomedx.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global in-vitro fertilization market based on procedure type, instrument, application, and region:

Procedure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2027)

Fresh Donor

Frozen Donor

Fresh Non-donor

Frozen Non-donor

Instrument Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2027)

Disposable Devices

Culture Media

Capital Equipment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2027)

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2027)

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

