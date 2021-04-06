Kloudspot Honored Among the 2021 CRN® Internet of Things 50

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kloudspot Inc., makers of the first Situational Awareness and Intelligence Platform, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has featured Kloudspot on its 2021 Internet of Things (IoT) 50 list in the 10 Coolest IoT Software category. This annual list highlights the leading IT vendors that are changing the game through cutting-edge IoT offerings that redefine what’s possible. These organizations have demonstrated their IT expertise by utilizing IoT to improve business operations and increase productivity, innovation and growth.



As more and more devices become connected to each other and the internet, IoT solutions have become key for many businesses because of the vast trove of mission-critical data they uncover. Technology from the IoT 50 companies is serving as building blocks for the high-growth edge computing market as the IT channel builds solutions that process and share data as close to the source as possible.

The annual IoT 50 list is chosen by a panel of select CRN editors, with insight from industry-leading solution providers, on the quality of the vendors’ technology portfolios, their IT channel influence, and their effectiveness to invoke transformation and advancement in the industry through innovation. The 2021 IoT 50 list recognizes the most distinguished IT vendors for their groundbreaking IoT offerings in hardware, software, connectivity, industrial and security.

The Kloudspot Platform provides a unique, cloud based and network enabled solution for location-based intelligence that ingests data from any connected source such as Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth, environmental sensors, temperature scanners and others, applies AI and ML, and then integrates and interprets these data sets in real-time to deliver automated, dynamic, and predictive actions all with customizable security features. Integrations with most enterprise business applications such as WebEx, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft Teams, Zoom and others, combined with network agnostic compatibility, maximizes the investment organizations have already made in their IT stack.

“Bringing IoT and AI to life, new solutions such as Kloudspot and others noted here are playing key roles in accelerating the re-opening of organizations with innovative capabilities that reimagine work, life, recreational and educational experiences,” said Guillermo Diaz, Jr. CEO, Kloudspot. “This recognition from CRN highlights some of the exciting technology innovations driving this transformation and we are proud to be part of this journey with other leaders.”

“The 2021 CRN® IoT 50 list honors industry-leading vendors for their next-level products and services that seamlessly link a variety of objects and devices with complex infrastructures, capabilities, and data analytics to support remote workforces and new ways of connecting,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN is proud to recognize these vendors for their hard work in improving operations and transforming businesses through cutting-edge offerings.”

The 2021 CRN IoT 50 list is featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/IoT50.

About Kloudspot



Founded in 2016, Kloudspot helps businesses create Intelligence Systems and Engagement Systems over cloud-managed Wi-Fi and sensor networks. The Kloudspot Situational Awareness and Intelligence Platform provides companies with actionable insights to enable compelling digital experiences and safety measures for their employees and customers. Kloudspot partners develop solutions that enhance health and safety, lifestyle, and workspace and education experiences.

For more information on Kloudspot’s capabilities, or to request a demo, please visit https://kloudspot.com/

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

