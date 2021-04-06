Rackspace Technology Announces New Virtual Roundtable: What Your Cloud Strategy May Be Overlooking

SAN ANTONIO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, will hold the virtual roundtable: What Your Cloud Strategy May Be Overlooking on April 12th at 10:00 am CT.



Join guest speaker Forrester’s Bill Martorelli, as he busts cloud myths and explores the future of cloud computing in this keynote presentation, covering:

Deciding on which cloud technology you use is more of an ‘and’ conversation than an ‘or’ one.

Whether they realize it or not (many don’t), most companies are already in a hybrid or multicloud environment.

How private cloud supports many cutting-edge cloud technologies, including serverless and containers.

Why companies moving to the cloud must focus on the whole cloud. That means finding the right cloud for the right workload.

Following the keynote, Martorelli will be joined by an expert panel for a discussion on the topics raised and private cloud’s role in the future of cloud computing.



Moderator:

Jeff DeVerter, Chief Technology Evangelist, Rackspace Technology



Panelists:

Bill Martorelli – Principal Analyst, Forrester

Dan Lieberman – Senior Global Solutions Director, Dell Technologies

Eric Miller – VP, Private Cloud, Rackspace Technology

Taylor Bird – VP, Technical Strategy, Rackspace Technology

To register for webinar What Your Cloud Strategy May Be Overlooking, please visit: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/17680/477829

