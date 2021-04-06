Felt+Fat Expands Its Partnership with Baker Industries and Continues to Support Local Workforce Development Programs

Philadelphia, PA, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nate Mell, Felt+Fat's CEO, is giving back this year in more ways than one. Felt+Fat, located in Kensington, Philadelphia, is a ceramic design and manufacturing studio serving both at-home and professional chefs. The company has built its brand by working with over 100 restaurants worldwide, producing more than 30,000 pieces every year, and being featured in the New York Times, the Forbes 30 under 30 list, and many other publications.

Felt+Fat is growing its partnership with Baker Industries, a nonprofit workforce development program. Baker Industries has been helping the Philadelphia community since 1980 by serving hard-to-employ adults. Through Baker Industries, Felt+Fat hired their second employee from the nonprofit's workforce development program, which assists adults who have difficulty finding employment to find purpose in a gainful job opportunity.

In a statement, Felt+Fat's CEO, Nate Mell, said, "We at Felt+Fat are thrilled to expand our partnership with Baker Industries by growing our team through their program. The adults that they help find employment are amazing people, and we want them in our environment. We think that the program and its mission are inspiring, and we are proud to be a part of both."

Baker Industries created its nonprofit workforce development program with a unique mindset. The program is built around focusing on and unlocking each individual's one-of-a-kind potential with the goal of providing each person a sense of purpose. The charitable program trains and provides critical work opportunities annually for over 200 adults who are both vulnerable and hard to employ. The organization's mission revolves around building participants' self-esteem, work skills, and hope in an environment that embraces care. Baker Industries also strives to prepare anyone who goes through their program for ultimate sustained success in a job role.

At Baker Industries, the organization believes that communities and workplaces become stronger when they are diversified and accept those who are outcasted too often due to their challenges or struggles. The adults that Baker Industries work with face challenges that include intellectual and physical disabilities, parole or probation, housing insecurity, or substance use disorder who are actively participating in a recovery program.

The innovative design that Baker Industries utilizes through its workforce development program was formulated more than 40 years ago by Charlie and Weezie Baker. They found motivation through their son, Justin, who was challenged by his disability, and the Bakers wanted to provide "real" work for Justin. Today, participants in the program are paid a regular hourly wage to engage in real work for real customers all over the Philadelphia region. Adults who go through the Baker Industries program are given a chance to be a part of social events, support groups, workshops, and much more to help them be their best selves and succeed in their work environment.

For more information about Nathaniel Mell, Felt+Fat, or Baker Industries, visit https://www.nathanielmell.com/.

About Nathaniel Mell

Nathaniel Mell is the founder and CEO of Felt+Fat, a ceramic design, and manufacturing studio based in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia. In 2013 Nate was asked to design a set of plates for what would become the award-winning restaurant 'High Street on Market.' Since then, the Felt and Fat studio and team have grown exponentially through Mell's leadership to become a go-to manufacturer for design-conscious restaurateurs.

Contact Info:

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Name: Nathaniel Mell

Company: Felt+Fat

Website: https://www.feltandfat.com/

Email: nate@feltandfat.com

Phone: 484.620.9272