Arrowhead Tackles Commercial Process Complexity with Talage Wheelhouse Implementation

RENO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talage , a provider of digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance, is pleased to announce Arrowhead Core Commercial has successfully implemented the Wheelhouse platform to extend digital availability and technology tools to independent agents.



Based in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Arrowhead, acting as the program administrator for QBE, provides insurance solutions, including business owner’s policies (BOP), commercial package, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, cyber, and more for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs). Since its inception in 1983, Arrowhead has always maintained a keen interest in industry innovation and has dedicated both talent and resources to identifying and pioneering InsurTech solutions that simplify the insurance experience.

“We have long believed that the insurance purchasing process, especially for those purchasing commercial products, has been unnecessarily complicated by inefficient, manual processes and legacy workflows,” said Walter Grote, president of Arrowhead Core Commercial. “Using Talage’s Wheelhouse platform, we are able to provide an easier quote-to-bind process for our agent partners who are solving insurance problems for customers seeking coverages for small business.”

Wheelhouse provides a quick and easy digital purchasing path for independent insurance agents serving the small business segment and traditionally married to manual processes. Wheelhouse boosts agent profitability and productivity by automating and enhancing the small business insurance purchasing experience. Through user-friendly agent portals, Wheelhouse delivers online checkout capabilities, supports agency automation, and optimizes agent-customer interactions. By giving small business owners the ability to buy property and casualty (P&C) coverages online, Talage jumpstarts the small commercial market.

“Leveraging Wheelhouse allows Arrowhead to reach the small business segment more effectively and efficiently than ever before," said Adam Kiefer, CEO of Talage . "For many years, Arrowhead has been a leading voice in the drive to simplify the commercial insurance purchasing process, and this is a goal we obviously share. We look forward to many years of ongoing innovation ahead.”

About Talage

Talage develops digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance that transform the insurance quoting process for agents and carriers. Talage’s Wheelhouse technology empowers property and casualty (P&C) agents to sell small business coverages via any channel, allows carriers to more effectively use APIs, and automates manual processes for increased productivity. For more information, please visit www.talageins.com .

About Arrowhead General Insurance Agency, Inc. (Arrowhead)

Arrowhead General Insurance Agency, Inc. a division of Brown and Brown Insurance, is one of the largest general insurance agencies in the country. Since 1983 we have been providing property and casualty insurance solutions and administrative services for the insurance companies, independent agents and brokers we serve. To our producers, we offer a variety of insurance products and programs, ranging from homeowners, earthquake and auto to commercial solutions including BOPs and workers' compensation, plus niche-targeted insurance products to serve multiple industries such as the automotive aftermarket, logging/forestry, independent booksellers, manufactured housing dealers & communities, security alarm installers, railroad contractors and more. For more information, please visit www.arrowheadgrp.com .

