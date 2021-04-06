Appointment to Natixis’ senior management committee

English French

Paris, April 6th, 2021

Natixis appoints Tim Ryan member of the senior management committee in charge of Asset & Wealth Management

Tim Ryan is appointed member of the Natixis senior management committee in charge of Asset & Wealth Management, and CEO of Natixis Investment Managers, effective April 12th. He will succeed Jean Raby who has decided to pursue another professional opportunity.

Nicolas Namias, CEO of Natixis and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Natixis Investment Managers said: “I would like to warmly thank Jean Raby for his remarkable work over these past four years. Under his leadership, Natixis Investment Managers has asserted its position as a world leader in asset management with assets under management of more than €1.1 trillion and has built out its commercial offer with new affiliate asset managers and new areas of expertise. I am pleased that Jean will remain at my side over the coming weeks to ensure an efficient transition. As we prepare to launch our new strategic plan for the period to 2024, I am delighted to welcome Tim Ryan to drive forward our robust momentum across our Asset & Wealth Management businesses, develop our multi-affiliate model to serve our clients and enhance our ESG strategy. Tim Ryan’s in-depth knowledge of the asset and wealth management businesses, together with his international experience, leadership and business development skills, will be key advantages for Natixis and our Group”.

Tim Ryan started his career in the asset management industry in 1992, working in quantitative research and equity portfolio management in an HSBC subsidiary. In 2000 Tim joined AXA, where he broadened his experience as Head of Quantitative Asset Management before becoming Chief Investment Officer for the insurance business in Japan in 2003 and subsequently for Asia. In 2008, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer in charge of various regions (Japan and EMEA) for AllianceBernstein’s US asset management subsidiary. In 2017, Tim Ryan joined Generali as Group Chief Investment Officer for insurance assets and Global CEO of Asset & Wealth Management.





About Natixis

Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, Natixis counts over 16,000 employees across 36 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE’s networks. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €12.1 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio(1) of 11.6% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor’s: A+ / Moody’s: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+).

(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in

Figures as at 31 December 2020

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of more than 20 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active Thinking® to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis Investment Managers ranks among the world’s largest asset management firms1 with nearly $1.4 trillion assets under management2 (€1,135.5 billion).

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is a subsidiary of Natixis. Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, Natixis is a subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. Natixis Investment Managers’ affiliated investment management firms include AEW; Alliance Entreprendre; AlphaSimplex Group; DNCA Investments;3 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; H2O Asset Management; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles & Company; Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seeyond; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; Vega Investment Managers;4 and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, and Natixis Advisors offers other investment services through its AIA and MPA division. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers’ website at im.natixis.com | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers’ distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, L.P., a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various U.S. registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2020 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 17th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2019.

2 Assets under management (“AUM”) as of December 31, 2020 is $1,389.7 billion. AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

3 A brand of DNCA Finance.

4 A wholly-owned subsidiary of Natixis Wealth Management.

