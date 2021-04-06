OPTIZMO™ Named a 2021 Software Company to Watch by The Startup Weekly

AUSTIN, Texas, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email suppression list management, is pleased to announce it has been recognized by The Startup Weekly as one of the 2021 Software Companies to Watch. The Startup Weekly presented the Software Companies to Watch award to software and technology services businesses that have showcased strong growth and excellence in 2020.



This year’s awards attracted a record number of applications across different company stages in the United States. The winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of top executives, founders, investors, and industry experts. The companies were evaluated based on growth, the strength of the technology product or service, impact on the industry, and commitment to customer success.

“This year’s award recipients represent the very best of entrepreneurial excellence in the United States. The judging panel was thoroughly impressed by the accomplishments of all awardees,” said Peter Justin, Managing Editor of The Startup Weekly.

OPTIZMO has been leading the email compliance and suppression list management industry, since its founding in 2009. In recent years, the company has also firmly established itself as a thought leader in the industry, regularly speaking at industry events like MailCon and the upcoming Affiliate Grand Slam (May 2021), and publishing numerous articles, reports, infographics, and guides.

In 2021, the company has a number of significant product enhancements and releases designed to add even more functionality to its innovative email suppression list management platform: SUPPRESS. Additionally, the company will be expanding its capabilities, providing services to a variety of new clients and partners this year.

“We are excited to be recognized by The Startup Weekly in 2021,” said Khris Thayer, CEO and Co-Founder of OPTIZMO. “While OPTIZMO is no longer a startup in our growth cycle as a company, keeping an entrepreneurial, startup mentality is a key to our ongoing success.”

OPTIZMO supports clients and partners around the world in their compliance initiatives geared toward working with various sets of rules and regulations impacting their marketing and data privacy programs.

A full list of companies on The Startup Weekly’s 2021 Software Companies to Watch list can be found on their website .

ABOUT THE STARTUP WEEKLY

The Startup Weekly is a leading independent source of news, insights, interviews, and awards for business builders across all sectors of the economy. The company’s media contributors include founders, business executives, investors, and other thought leaders. The Startup Weekly is committed to establishing a community for those pursuing entrepreneurial excellence.

For more information, visit: http://www.thestartupweekly.com

ABOUT OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought-leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia. www.optizmo.com