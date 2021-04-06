RCMW Group Signs Purchase and Supply Agreement with Pet Valu Inc. for True Leaf Brands

CHEYENNE, Wy., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – (RCMW:OTCBB) RCMW Group Inc. (“RCMW” or the company) a publicly traded company and the parent company to a vertically integrated group of business units that are emerging leaders in the consumer products category; is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Pet health Technology Inc., has executed a Purchase and Supply Agreement with Pet Valu Inc. to supply True Leaf Hemp Supplements, and True Leaf Body and Oral Support products.

Pet Valu Inc. is the largest small format pet specialty retailer in the world. The Pet Valu family of stores consists of Pet Valu, Bosley’s by Pet Valu, Total Pet and Tisol Pet Nutrition & Supply with around 600 stores across Canada.



“We are very pleased to have our high-quality pet products represented in the wide range of the Pet Valu family of retailers, and we believe the 19 sku’s they intend to stock will become a valuable product line for Pet Valu,” said Michael Shenher, CEO.



About RCMW Group Inc.

A vertically integrated, publicly traded company, RCMW Group Inc, (RCMW:OTC) operates and intends to further obtain a diversified portfolio of subsidiary companies. Focusing on a variety of assets, products, and ancillary offerings in consumer product related industries, RCMW’s fluid business model is positioned to capitalize on, and quickly adapt to, changing market conditions. The Company is continually seeking opportunities and strategic acquisitions that support its business model and maintain alignment with the dynamic industry environment. The Company currently has operations in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia.



RCMW Group has assembled a highly experienced executive team with over 50 years of combined business experience. Their expertise includes management, financing, acquisitions, business development, product development, and operations. They have been instrumental in launching successful start-ups, including establishing sales channels that have contributed to shaping emerging marketplaces. Management has the business acumen to navigate change to meet the growing international demand for consumer pet products and premier hardware.



Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, such as section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including estimates of future sales, cash flows, business plans, the estimated amounts and timing of capital expenditures, the assumptions upon which estimates are based and related sensitivity analyses, and other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or statements about future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “2019E” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “estimated” or “intends”, or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved). By their nature, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which could cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by such statements, including those material risks discussed in the Company’s Form 10, and in our Management’s Discussion and Analysis. The material assumptions are disclosed in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis. In addition, with respect to forward-looking information contained in this presentation, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: CBD and Hemp commodity pricing, manufacturing efficiency, future interest rates, currency exchange rates and future costs, and availability of financing. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by such statements. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent. Except as required by law, RCMW Group Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change. Certain information contained herein has been prepared by third-party sources. To the extent such estimates constitute a “financial outlook” or “future oriented financial information” in this presentation, as defined by applicable securities legislation, such information has been approved by management of RCMW Group Inc. Such financial outlook or future oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

