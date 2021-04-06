Alluxio Introduces Hybrid Cloud Solution Fueled by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and Intel Optane Persistent Memory 200 Series

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , a developer of open source cloud data orchestration software, today announced a go-to-market solution in collaboration with Intel to offer an in-memory acceleration layer with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Optane persistent memory (PMem) 200 series. The solution enables high performance analytics and AI pipelines at a massive scale while minimizing the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by more seamlessly managing data in local storage tiers close to compute. Intel Optane PMem provides a cost-effective storage tier for Alluxio managed data, while accelerating performance with a disaggregated compute and storage architecture.

“With an explosion in the amount of data being managed by the Alluxio Data Orchestration system, effective memory and storage media provided by Intel has a huge value-add,” said Haoyuan Li, Founder and CEO, Alluxio.

Intel® 3rd gen Xeon® Scalable processors with Intel® Optane™ persistent memory 200 series delivers up to 6TB total memory per socket and on average 32% higher memory bandwidth than the previous generation.1 Using Storage over App Direct, a feature of PMem App Direct mode, allows Alluxio to access a high-performance block storage tier to provide the data access acceleration.

The solution builds on Alluxio’s strategic collaboration with Intel aimed at improving their customers’ experience with managing and processing their data, such as optimizations for Intel Deep Learning Boost and the AI acceleration technology built into the latest Intel Xeon Scalable processors. With its latest release, Alluxio now improves POSIX API support to further accelerate machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads in addition to new storage connectors for cloud object storage. Alluxio will bring these solutions to market to help fuel next-generation data, analytics and AI applications.

“We are excited to collaborate with Alluxio to help them bring innovative solutions to market,” said Alper Ilkbahar, Vice President, Data Platforms Group and General Manager, Intel Optane Group. “The advancement of compute technologies for both advanced analytics and AI applications introduces performance challenges at the data access layer. Alluxio's Data Orchestration Platform coupled with Intel Optane persistent memory is uniquely positioned to accelerate and simplify management at the data access layer across multiple environments.”



To learn more or get started Alluxio solution, please contact sales@alluxio.com.

Tweet this: @Alluxio introduces hybrid cloud solution based on new #Intel Optane technology https://bit.ly/3cSYqwM

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

About Alluxio

Proven at global web scale in production for modern data services, Alluxio is the creator of open source data orchestration software for the cloud. Alluxio orchestrates data closer to data analytics and AI/ML applications in any cloud across clusters, regions, and countries, providing memory-speed data access. Intelligent data tiering and data management deliver consistent high performance to customers in financial services, high tech, retail and telecommunications. Alluxio is in production use today at seven out of the top ten internet companies . Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Seven Seas Partners, and Volcanics Venture. Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley’s AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn , or Twitter .

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for Alluxio

978-649-7189

beth@alluxio.com

1 Based on testing by Intel as of April 27, 2020 (Baseline) and March 23, 2021 (New). Baseline configuration: 1-node, 1 x Intel Xeon Platinum 8280L processor (28 cores at 2.7 GHz) on Neon City with a single Intel Optane PMem module configuration (6 x 32 GB DRAM; 1 x {128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB} Intel Optane PMem module), ucode rev: 04002F00 running Fedora 29 kernel 5.1.18-200.fc29.x86_64 and Intel Memory Latency Checker (Intel MLC) version 3.8 with App Direct Mode.