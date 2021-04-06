DSGT Global, Imperium Motor division, Strengthens Supply Chain through Partnership with Major Battery and Power Supply Manufacturer NP Power International, Inc.

SURREY, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its Imperium Motor Corp. division signed a sales and service distributor agreement with NP Power International, Inc. (“NPP”), power supply manufacturer which specializes in high-quality batteries and power banks. It is anticipated that first sales and deliveries of these batteries will occur during the ninety days.



NPP is a power supply manufacturer which specializes in high-quality batteries and power banks and will soon supply Lithium-Ion batteries. Imperium Motors will also be assembling the Lithium-Ion battery packs at their facility in CA. The company currently has six large production facilities, including one in California.

“This is a monumental deal for us as this agreement will allow us to be a source of quality customized batteries for our dealers nationwide at a reasonable cost. As mentioned in numerous media outlets the large, expected growth of the U.S. electric vehicle market faces one major roadblock and that is that it is difficult for American automakers to get enough batteries to scale up production. We can help alleviate some of this issue while providing competitive advantages to our dealers,” commented Rick Curtis, President of Imperium Motor Corp.

“Based in Fullerton, California, NPP is just a short drive from our future production facility and will provide just-in-time delivery at no additional cost, shortening our supply line while lessening the risk of overseas shipping delays,” commented Rick Curtis, President of Imperium Motor. “NPP’s wide variety of batteries provides us with a secure source of one of the important components in golf carts, low-speed vehicles, and eventually lithium batteries for the high-speed Terra-E Truck in development as well as other high speed vehicles, at a significant price advantage over other suppliers.”

With the Biden administration pushing for a $174 Billion dollar investment in Electric Vehicle support, there may never be a better time to consider driving an EV. Imperium customers may also apply for the $7,500 Tax Credit program currently available for qualifying High-Speed Electric Vehicle sales of under 200,000 units sold from a single company.

According to research study, the global Lithium Ion Battery Market is expected to reach USD 80 billion by 2026. The global Lithium Ion Battery Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% from 2020 to 2027.The global lead acid battery market size is expected to reach $93.04 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Lead acid batteries are expected to witness a significant rise in demand owing to their increasing usage in various industries including oil and gas, nuclear power, electricity generation, gas turbine, hospitality, transport infrastructure, manufacturing, construction, mining, and off-grid renewable. Moreover, advantages associated with these batteries, such as durability, high voltage capability, low-cost, and simple manufacturing processes are expected to increase the demand.

NPP operates an 80,000 square meter facility in California and is ISO9001, ISO14001, CE and UL certified.

About NP Power International, Inc.

NP Power International, Inc. (NPP) is a specialized battery manufacturer with NPP international producing an entire series of lithium and sealed lead-acid batteries, including general type, deep-cycle type, get type, etc. Our total investments add up to more than fifty-million dollars.

NPP focuses on quality control for our products, conducting strict product control every step of the manufacturing process. To ensure further quality control of our products, NPP has acquired an assortment of certifications from a multitude of associations.

NPP is aware of our social responsibility, particularly in regard to environmental protection, energy conservation, emission reduction, and waste reduction, and, from day one, we began to strive to uphold our environmental stewardship of developing sustainability and eco-friendliness.

NPP strives for the ultimate customer experience, pushing forward to achieve technical innovation, flawless quality control, and the ability to satisfy international diverse demands.

NP Power international Inc. attaches great attention to product quality control, from raw materials to finished products are strict quality checks to ensure that achieve high standards of quality and performance of each battery factory. Product certification complete, have passed the ISO9001 international quality management system certification, ISO14001 international environmental management system certification and the International Occupational Safety and Health Management System OHSAS18001 certification.

We have also adopted the British IEC International Electrotechnical Commission certification, UL certification, CE certification, Russia, China Gentile certification, and Golden Sun certification.

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Company (IMC) is an EV sales and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high speed, mid-speed, and low speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors' product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com .

Company Contact:

Brokers and Analysts:

Chesapeake Group

+1-410-825-3930

info@chesapeakegp.com

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: (407) 491-4498

dave@redchip.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipated", "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's ability to secure manufacturing facilities and supply chains, the benefits the Company expects to derive from existing and planned products, and the Company's ability to achieve production and sales targets, generally.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations, dilution, limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends, competition, economic changes, delays in the Company's expansion plans, regulatory changes, and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including the risk of disruption at the Company's facilities or in its supply and distribution channels. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2019 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.