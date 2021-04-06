Agricultural Micronutrients Market to Value at USD 6.9 Billion in 2028; Growing global population and rising concerns for food security are key factors driving agricultural micronutrients market growth | Reports and Data

New York, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size – USD 3.7 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%, Market Trends – Shift in consumer preference towards nutrient-rich foods

The global agricultural micronutrients market is expected to reach a value of USD 6.9 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Over the years, there has been a steady rise in production of high-value crops and seeds, including nuts, fruits, ornamental crops, and vegetables. On a per hectare basis, horticulture crops utilize comparatively greater amounts of micronutrients than other agronomic crops. In addition, this sector of agriculture has observed several acquisitions of farmlands by major companies. Such developments are emerging as a new trend in the industry.

Government supported initiatives in many countries, including India, which is one of the major opportunity areas for growth opportunities, are expected to contribute to market growth over the forecast period. These schemes involve a partnership or agreement between processing firms and farmers, for producing and supplying of various agricultural products at predetermined prices. Moreover, such agreements also involve crop buyers providing a degree of production support, such as provision of technical expertise and raw materials to farmers.

Rising importance for enhancing uniformity and quality in cultivated crops combined with low arable land availability is expected to result in rising demand for chelated micronutrients. Evidence indicates that agricultural crops grown with deficient micronutrients are unable to benefit human health and dietary levels.

Various manufacturers in the industry are encouraging sellers and farmers to boost production and sales of biofortified and nutritious crops, such as maize, wheat, sweet potato, and potato. The COVID-19 pandemic situation has made a sizable volume of the general population conscious regarding benefits of foods rich in micronutrients. Increased commercial utilization, strong local market chains, and robust smallholder production systems are factors expected to result in rising sales of biofortified crops rich in nutrition. This is also expected to drive demand for agricultural micronutrients and in turn, support market growth.

Some key findings in the report

Zinc is mostly applied as a foliar, and mixed with soil for improving cereal-based nutrition. Companies in the industry are encouraging farmers and producers to adopt micronutrient biofortification at specific growth stages of wheat, aiding in enhanced yields.

Iron micronutrient application is mainly associated with increased yields, economic returns, and high iron concentration in mung bean. Biofortification is a recurring trend in the agricultural micronutrients sector and is helping in integrating nutrients into agricultural crops.

Manganese is popular for resisting crop diseases. Rising consumer demand for ideal and healthy diet with well-balanced nutrition is opening up lucrative opportunities for various companies in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global agricultural micronutrients market on the basis of type, mode of application, form, crop type, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Zinc

Boron

Iron

Manganese

Molybdenum

Others (Chlorine and Nickel)

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Others (Turfs, ornamentals, plantation crops, forages, and fiber crops)

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Chelated

Non-Chelated

Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Others (Seed treatment, trunk injection, and implantation)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Rest of UAE





