Wounded Warriors Family Support’s Mobility is Freedom Program Announces New Partnership

OMAHA, Neb., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support’s Mobility is Freedom program is proud to announce a new partnership with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Foundation and Driver Rehabilitation Center of Excellence.



“We believe our partnership with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Foundation and the Driver Rehabilitation Center of Excellence will enhance the quality of life of the six wounded veterans by providing freedom and independence in their everyday lives,” Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley said. “Our belief is that given a properly equipped vehicle for their individual needs, they will have the freedom to live a productive and quality life with their family.”

Wounded Warriors Family Support will purchase six Ford vehicles and grant them to Purple Heart veterans during 2021. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Foundation will identify the veterans. The Driver Rehabilitation Center of Excellence will address the mobility needs of each recipient and work with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for the adaptive equipment grant.



“We are thrilled to be working with Wounded Warriors Family Support and Driver Rehabilitation Center of Excellence on this wonderful initiative that will dramatically impact the lives of six EOD warriors and their families,” EOD Warrior Foundation Executive Director Nicole Motsek said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to support these deserving warriors who put their lives on the line doing incredible and lifesaving work every day in the EOD field.”

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org .

About Explosive Ordnance Disposal Warrior Foundation

The EOD Warrior Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for the EOD family by providing educational, financial and emotional support. EOD stands for Explosive Ordnance Disposal, the disarming and disposal of bombs. EOD technicians are highly trained military members serving in the U.S. Army, Marines, Navy and Air Force who are responsible for disarming, rendering safe and disposing bombs. The EOD profession is one of the most dangerous occupations in the military.

About Drive Rehabilitation Center of Excellence

The Driver Rehabilitation Center of Excellence’s mission is to provide veterans and service members with the highest quality individualized services, so that together, we will find the best solution to meet your unique driving and community mobility needs.

