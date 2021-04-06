Court of Appeal rules in favor of GrandVision

Court of Appeal confirms District Court's ruling / Claims made by EssilorLuxottica fully dismissed

Schiphol, The Netherlands, 6 April 2021. Today, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal has dismissed all claims made by EssilorLuxottica SA (Euronext: EL) to receive additional information mainly in relation to GrandVision NV’s (Euronext: GVNV) actions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on its business. The ruling confirms the earlier ruling by the District Court on August 24, 2020.

The arbitration proceedings initiated by GrandVision against EssilorLuxottica, as communicated on 30 July 2020, are ongoing. These proceedings are confidential and behind closed doors. Today's court ruling is separate and independent from the claims raised by GrandVision in the arbitration proceedings.

GrandVision continues to support EssilorLuxottica with the shared objective to obtain regulatory approval for the closure of the Transaction before 31 July 2021.

Further announcements will be made if and when required.

Attachment