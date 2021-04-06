TokensDirect Proudly Supports Up-Down Bar and Arcade in Their Quest to Celebrate All Covid-19 Vaccinated Patrons

Cincinnati, Ohio, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TokensDirect is a global provider of metal tokens that are manufactured in the USA with American sourced components. Tokens can range in size from 0.800” to 1.250” in diameter and be die struck from aluminum, brass, red brass, nickel silver and copper-plated zinc. As a subsidy of Osborne Coinage, the oldest operating mint in America, TokensDirect is skilled in crafting custom tokens for arcades, car washes, parking garages, laundromats, amusement parks and more.

Up-Down Bar and Arcade is a bar and pizzeria featuring retro video games from wall to wall. Up-Down has been a client of TokensDirect since their first establishment opened six years ago. Up-Down is gifting 20 tokens to anyone that brings their vaccination card showing that they are fully vaccinated, in a program they are calling “Tokens for Poke’ns.” These tokens can be used at any time, on any of the hundreds of vintage video arcade games across all six locations (Des Moines, Iowa; Kansas City, Kansas; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Minneapolis, Minnesota; St. Louis, Missouri and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma). The program launched March 23rd and will run through July 2021.

When Up-Down first considered the concept of “Tokens for Poke’ns” they conferred with TokensDirect to see if acquiring additional tokens in a short time frame would be possible. Immediately, once TokensDirect was made aware of the potential campaign, the presses went into motion to assure that they could accommodate any quantity Up-Down needed at any time.

According to Gibson Olpp, Marketing Manager for TokensDirect and Osborne Coinage, “At the very first moment we heard about the concept of “Tokens for Poke’ns” we knew we had to be able to support them and this great cause. We put all hands on deck to be certain to successfully provide them the needed tokens.”

“Receiving the vaccine actually seemed somewhat anti-climactic,” stated David Hayden, Up-Down’s Communications Manager, “I wanted the experience to be more of a celebration and our ownership team at Up-Down agreed. We are determined to give people the opportunity to share the good news of their vaccination and is there any better way to do that than with 20 free tokens to a vintage arcade, bar and pizzeria? Our goal, as a company is to give away 50,000 tokens over the course of the summer.”

Recently Up-Down Bar and Arcade was featured in The New York Times highlighting their gift of 20 tokens for those vaccinated, alongside Krispy Kreme’s free donut, the Market Garden Brewery’s 10-cent beers and the medical marijuana dispensary Greenhouse of Walled Lake’s free prerolled joint – talk about a celebration!

TokensDirect is proud to partner with Up-Down on this fantastic opportunity to advance a return to normal, help all of us celebrate the vaccination process and thank everyone that has held fast throughout this entire ordeal. Visit any of the Up-Down locations, express your support for the campaign and take a couple tokens home with you, the team at TokensDirect will make more!

About Up-Down: Up-Down is an arcade bar concept featuring the combination of classic arcade games, craft beer, and unique pizzas. Based in Des Moines, Iowa, the concept currently has locations in Oklahoma City, St Louis, Minneapolis, Kansas City and Milwaukee.

TokensDirect: TokensDirect is a division of Osborne Coinage, home to America's oldest privately owned and operated mint, established in 1835. TokensDirect mints unique tokens to replace US coins while adding security, branding and value to numerous vending operations. TokensDirect knows the process of minting custom and stock tokens that result in crisply detailed impressions with accurate dimensions that exhibit electrical and weight consistency throughout every batch. Their tokens look great, work great, and are accepted time after time in all standard coin mechanisms. Products from TokensDirect are 100% “Made in America.”

