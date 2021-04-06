Rise Run Capital acquires DUX Waterfowl

DALLAS, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise Run Capital LLC (“Rise Run”) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, House of Outdoors Inc. (“HOO”), acquired the DUX Waterfowl brand (“DUX”) on March 31, 2021. Focused on creating high-quality, consumer-focused waterfowl hunting apparel and accessories, DUX is a rapidly growing brand with a strong market position and an enthusiastic customer base.

“We are very impressed with what Andrew has built with DUX, and we look forward to continuing to work with him to grow the brand. With the acquisition of DUX, HOO expands into the hunting segment and adds another impressive outdoor brand to its portfolio,” said Corbin Cook, Rise Run Co-Founding Partner. “We’re excited to acquire DUX Waterfowl because HOO’s ownership and management team will put DUX in the best position to meet customers’ needs and realize its long-term growth potential.”

Legal counsel was provided by a Spencer Fane LLP team led by Brian Memory, Chris Summers and Macy Matthews. The transaction closed with debt financing provided by CrossFirst Bank.

About Rise Run Capital

Rise Run Capital is a Dallas-based private equity firm which invests capital in middle market companies with EBITDA of $2 to $15 million, strong management teams, attractive and defensible market positions and minimal customer and supplier concentrations. Rise Run focuses on consumer products, manufacturing, healthcare, and service companies. Rise Run partners pride themselves on being collaborative team members alongside founders and current management.

