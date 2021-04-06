IGE+XAO: Availability of the 2020 share buy-back program

English French

Toulouse, on 6 April 2021

In accordance with article 221-4 of AMF General Rules, IGE+XAO announces:

The share buy-back program that will be submitted to the approval of the General Meeting on 26 April 2021 is part of the annual financial report. It is made available on the website www.ige-xao.com – Investors section – where it can be read or downloaded.

It can also be requested directly to the head office of the Company (IGE+XAO – 16 Boulevard Déodat de Séverac, CS 90312, 31773 Colomiers Cedex, France) or by email: solie@ige-xao.com / Tel.: + 33 5 62 74 36 36 / Fax: + 33 5 62 74 36 37.

Within the framework of regulated information, this financial report has been the subject of a full and actual deposit by electronic format to the AMF.

IGE+XAO Group contacts

IGE+XAO Group, 16 boulevard Déodat de Séverac – CS 90 312 – 31 773 COLOMIERS CEDEX

Phone: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36 – Fax: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 37

Website: www.ige-xao.com

Listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B – Index CAC All shares® – ISIN FR 0000030827

Analysts/Investors: Alain Di Crescenzo (Chairman of the Group) +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36

Press Contact: Rozenn Nerrand-Destouches: +33 (0) 5 62 74 36 02

