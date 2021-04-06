Achilles Therapeutics Announces Closing of $175.5 million Initial Public Offering

LONDON, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering in the United States of 9,750,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) representing 9,750,000 ordinary shares, at an initial public offering price of $18.00 per ADS. The gross proceeds to Achilles from the offering were approximately $175.5 million. All ADSs sold in the offering were offered by Achilles.



J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Piper Sandler acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Chardan, Oppenheimer & Co, and Kempen & Co acted as co-managers.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. The Company has two ongoing Phase I/IIa trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with its proprietary PELEUS™ bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop precision T cell-based product candidates specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

