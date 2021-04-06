The Chefs’ Warehouse Supports Restaurants With New Campaign

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF), a premier distributor of specialty food products in North America, highlights its chef customers during this reopening period with a new Welcome Back campaign. The campaign will utilize digital channels to support customers by shooting photos of their restaurants, chefs, and signature dishes using the Chefs' Warehouse incredible assortment of ingredients. The Company will begin launching the campaign this week.



"We are very excited to continue to support our customers as they recover from such a challenging year," said Christopher Pappas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. "We service most major cities in the United States and are eager to see the vibrancy of culinary culture return. We have been honored to partner with the restaurant community to help those in need during this crisis and will continue to do our part."

The Chefs' Warehouse has made it a priority to support local and national charitable organizations that work to alleviate the strain COVID-19 has placed on communities. In 2020, since the pandemic began, the Chefs' Warehouse has donated over 8 million dollars in food and supplies to fight hunger and support the restaurant community.

The Chefs' Warehouse is a family-operated business that has maintained a close relationship with its restaurant customers, suppliers, and the overall culinary community since its inception over 35 years ago.

