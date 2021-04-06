Rise Run Capital acquires LYN Fishing

DALLAS, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise Run Capital LLC (“Rise Run”) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company House of Outdoors Inc. (“HOO”), acquired LYN Fishing (“LYN”) on March 31, 2021. LYN creates high quality fishing line for a variety of angling styles, methods and environments.

“As HOO’s portfolio continues to grow, we are committed to investing in businesses and providing a platform to continue to nurture and grow young, innovative brands to ensure our customers have the best experience on the water,” said Corbin Cook, Rise Run Co-Founding Partner. “By acquiring LYN, HOO is well positioned to gain additional traction in the fishing line, lure and bait categories. We’re confident that LYN’s strategy and its founder Sam Moore, align in a way that will undoubtedly benefit our customer and we’re confident our industry-leading management team at HOO will take LYN to the next level.”

Legal counsel was provided by Spencer Fane LLP led by Brian Memory, Chris Summers and Macy Matthews. The transaction closed with debt financing provided by CrossFirst Bank.

About Rise Run Capital

Rise Run Capital is a Dallas-based private equity firm which invests flexible and creative capital into middle market companies with EBITDA between $2 and $15 million, strong management teams, attractive and defensible market positions and minimal customer and supplier concentrations. Rise Run focuses on consumer/outdoor products, healthcare, and service companies. Rise Run partners pride themselves on being collaborative team members alongside founders and current management teams.

This communication is for informational purposes and is not intended to be, nor should it be construed or used as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy shares or limited partnership interests in any investments managed by Rise Run Capital.

