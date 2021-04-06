NFM Lending Sponsors 10th Annual Red Shoe Shuffle

Linthicum, Maryland, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is proud to sponsor the Ronald McDonald House Charities Maryland (RMHCMD) 10th annual Red Shoe Shuffle 5k Run and Walk. The event will take place on Saturday, April 10, 2021. This will be the tenth year in a row that NFM Lending has sponsored and participated in this incredible event.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities Maryland is an organization that provides a cost-free ‘home away from home’ for seriously ill children and their families while undergoing treatment. They also work with and help fund programs in the local area that directly improve the well-being of children. Since 1982, the RMHCMD has housed more than 40,000 families from around the world. Money raised from events like the Red Shoe Shuffle has provided RMHCMD the means to build a larger facility to increase the number of families they are able to house, with more than 2,400 families coming through their doors every year. This year’s event will go towards the purchase of a new shuttle, which is used to safely move families to/from the House and to important doctor's appointments around Baltimore.

NFM Lending is committed to giving back to the communities they live and work in, and the RMHCMD is one of the key charities they support.

“Each Spring, the NFM Lending Family looks forward to warmer weather, a booming housing market, and the Ronald McDonald House Red Shoe Shuffle,” said Madison Grey, Human Resource Director. “We dust off the weary winter doldrums and partner with this fantastic charity. This year we will again shuffle virtually. NFM Lending volunteers enjoy giving their time in support of the Ronald McDonald House. Our yearly commitment is a small part of what they do to secure housing for families during an uncertain time. Thank you, RMHCMD.”

NFM Lending also supports the RMHCMD through their Love Served Daily program. Members of the NFM Family volunteer to help prepare and serve dinner for families staying at the house. This is just one of NFM’s continuous caring efforts to give back to the community throughout the year.

About NFM Lending



NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 42 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

Media Contact: 1888233009

Attachment