Traffic Data March 2021

Icelandair Group’s traffic data continue to reflect the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions in Icelandair’s markets, like in previous months.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers on international flights in March was around 7,800 decreasing by 94% from March 2020. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 4,300 and from Iceland around 3,300. The load factor was 27.7% compared to 61.9% in March 2020. It should be noted that in recent months, Icelandair has used Boeing 767 aircraft on several routes instead of Boeing 757 aircraft, in order to increase cargo capacity, which in turn negatively impacts the load factor. The total capacity was 89% less than in March last year. On-time performance was 85% in March compared to 93% the year before.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 16,000 in March, which is an increase by 52% year-on-year. The total capacity increased by 36%. The load factor was 63.2%, compared to 56.9% the year before. Passengers travelling to and from Greenland are now categorized as passengers on international flights, following the completion of the integration of Icelandair and Air Iceland Connect in mid-March. Last years figures have been adjusted accordingly.

The number of sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 30% year-on-year. Freight, measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres, increased by 36% from March 2020.

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS MAR 21 CHG (%) YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 7,817 -94% 24,552 -96% Load Factor 27.7% -34.2 ppt 31.6% -39.8 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 64.2 -89% 176.5 -92% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 17.8 -95% 55.8 -97% Stage length (KM) 2,310 -22% 2,374 -20% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 85.0% -8.0 ppt 86.0% 5.0 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS MAR 21 CHG (%) YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 16,176 52% 41,699 -5% Load Factor 63.2% 6.4 ppt 63.0% -6.7 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 7.3 36% 19.0 5% CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS MAR 21 CHG (%) YTD 21 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours – Charter 1,104 -30% 3,224 -54% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 12,924 36% 33,694 12%

