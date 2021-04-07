English Finnish

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 7 APRIL 2021 AT 9:00 AM (EEST)



Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Mäkinen, Soili



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Mäkinen, Soili

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Cargotec Corporation

LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20210401100111_65

Transaction date: 2021-03-31

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009013429

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 443 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 443 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR





For further information, please contact:



Aki Vesikallio, Investor Relations Director, tel. +358 40 729 1670



Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

