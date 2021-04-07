The Board of Directors at MSAB proposes to the Annual General Meeting to decide on a dividend of SEK 2 per share

English Swedish

The Board of MSAB (publ) proposes to the Annual General Meeting to decide on a dividend of SEK 2 per share. The proposal reflects the company's strong financial position, the great interest in the company's solutions globally and confidence in continued strong development during the year - despite the current pandemic.

- MSAB's financial position is strong. The company and the board have carefully analyzed both the current situation with the ongoing pandemic and uncertainties in future cash flows. We have come to the conclusion that the company is well equipped to meet future challenges. The proposed dividend reflects the board's overall picture of the company's current and continued capabilities, says MSAB's chairman of the board, Henrik Tjernberg, in a comment.





The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 11. Notice to the AGM will be sent out separately and includes the Board's other resolution proposals.





This information is such that MSAB, Corporate ID number 556244-3050, is required to disclose in accordance with the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 7 April, 2021 at 08:00 CEST.





Contact:

Henrik Tjernberg, Chairman of the Board

Phone: + 46 8 739 02 70

Email: henrik.tjernberg@msab.com





About MSAB

MSAB is a world leader in forensic technology for extracting and analyzing data in seized mobile devices. The company develops high-quality and easy-to-use software that helps law enforcement agencies, such as police, military and customs, to carry out their missions. The products, which have become a de facto standard for securing evidence in criminal investigations, can be supplemented with reporting tools and a large range of training with certifications within a holistic method for forensic science. The company serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide, through its own sales offices and through distributors. MSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name: MSAB B. Read more at: www.msab.com

