G4S plc: Total Voting RIghts and Capital

7 April 2021

G4S PLC

Voting rights and capital

G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) announces that, pursuant to the vesting of shares under the G4S Long Term Incentive Plan 2014, 11,121,006 ordinary shares of 25 pence each were issued and allotted yesterday to the Employee Benefit Trust, Apex Financial Services (Trust Company) Limited. The shares are fully paid and rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company.

As at 6 April 2021, G4S' issued share capital consists of 1,562,715,442 ordinary shares of 25 pence each with voting rights ('Ordinary Shares'). No Ordinary Shares are currently held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, G4S under the UK FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Celine Barroche

Company Secretary

Note on the Danish Delisting Process

G4S plc has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary listing on the Nasdaq exchange in Copenhagen. On 19 March, Nasdaq approved the removal from trading of G4S' shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq") and official listing (together the "Delisting").

The last day of trading on Nasdaq will be 16 April 2021.

