SalMar ASA: Green Bond Mandate Announcement and Fixed Income Investor Calls

English Norwegian

Kverva, 7 April 2021. Reference is made to stock exchange notice 7 April 2021 where SalMar announced the assignment of an A- rating with stable outlook from Nordic Credit Rating.

SalMar ASA has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets and Nordea as Joint Lead Managers and Green Bond Advisors to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on 12 April 2021. A EUR or NOK denominated senior unsecured green bond issue of up to EUR 250 million, or the equivalent in NOK, with a tenor of 5.75 years may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.





For further information, please contact:

Trine Sæther Romuld, CFO & COO

trine.romuld@salmar.no, +47 991 63 632





Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

hakon.husby@salmar.no, +47 936 30 449





About SalMar

SalMar is one of the world's largest and most efficient producers of farmed salmon. The Group has farming operations in Central Norway, Northern Norway and Iceland, as well as substantial harvesting and secondary processing operations in Norway, at InnovaMar in Frøya and Vikenco in Aukra. SalMar also owns 50 per cent of the shares in Scottish Sea Farms Ltd.

See www.salmar.no for more information about the company.