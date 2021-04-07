Water Purifier in Africa market to Reach $617.7 Million by 2027: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the Africa water purifier market was pegged at $410.8 million in 2019, and is estimated to hit $617.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Increase in levels of disposable income of customers, surge in incidence of water-borne diseases, and rise in concerns toward health drive the growth of the Africa water purifier market. However, rise in demand for substitutes hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for water purifiers in developing countries and increase in social media awareness are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report (134 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4520

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak presented many challenges for exporters in the developing and developed countries as government imposed restrictions on export-import of goods. The lockdown restrictions across the continent have likely affected the stakeholders in the market.

The prolonged lockdown resulted in supply chain disruption, lack of workers, and shutdown of schools, colleges, and restaurants.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4520

The Africa water purifier market is segment is divided on the basis of technology, end user, distribution channel, and country. Based on technology, the RO purifier segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the residential segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the commercial segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4520

Africa water purifier market is analyzed across several regions such as Equatorial Guinea, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and Rest of Africa. The market across Nigeria held the largest share of the market, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across South Africa is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Africa water purifier market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as African Water Purification, Absolutely Water, Garden Route Water Consultants, Aquamat SA (Pty) Ltd., H2O International SA (Pty) Ltd., Glacier, Pure SA, It's Only Natural, Pure-Pro Water Corporation, and Puritech.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4520

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.