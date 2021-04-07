European Energy A/S announces that it is considering a hybrid tap issue of new EUR denominated green bonds

Company Announcement

European Energy announces that it is considering a tap issue of new EUR denominated callable subordinated green capital securities to be consolidated and form a single series with the company's existing EUR 75,000,000 callable subordinated green capital securities due 3020

European Energy A/S with CVR no. 18 35 13 31 (the "Company") announces that it is considering a tap issue of new EUR denominated callable subordinated green capital securities to be consolidated and form a single series with the Company's existing EUR 75,000,000 callable subordinated green capital securities 2020/3020 issued by the Company on 22 September 2020. If such tap issue is completed, the net proceeds therefrom will be used for purposes of financing or refinancing of eligible projects in accordance with the Company's Green Bond Framework.

The Company has mandated Nordea Bank Abp (the "Lead Manager") to arrange fixed income investor meetings on 7 April 2020. Following such meetings and subject to market conditions, the Company may decide to issue new EUR denominated callable subordinated green capital securities in an aggregate principal amount, which is expected to be up to EUR 50,000,000.

