PGS ASA: Audiocast Details for Presentation of Q1 2021 Results

April 7, 2021: Oslo, Norway; PGS will release its Q1 2021 results on Thursday April 22, 2021 at approximately 08:00 am Central European Summer Time (CEST).



The earnings release and the earnings presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on PGS’ web site www.pgs.com.

President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen and EVP & CFO Gottfred Langseth will present the Q1 2021 results via an audiocast the same day at 9:00 am CEST. To join the audiocast, copy and paste the link below into your browser, or go to PGS website www.pgs.com.

Audiocast link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210422_1/

A replay of the audiocast will be made available on www.pgs.com shortly after.



FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:

Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

