European Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Analysis and Forecasts - A US$145.36 Million Market by 2027

Dublin, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Vaccine Type and Route of administration and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European typhoid fever vaccines market is projected to reach US$145.36 million in 2027 from US$ 74.43 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the European typhoid fever vaccines market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.



The typhoid fever vaccines market, based on vaccine type, is further segmented into live attenuated vaccine, capsular polysaccharide vaccines, conjugate vaccine, and others. The capsular polysaccharide vaccines segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the live attenuated vaccine segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of in the market during the forecast period. Polysaccharide (PS) vaccines are antibacterial vaccines with unique characteristics and their main advantage is simplicity of production and high effectiveness against the bacteria.



The European typhoid fever vaccines market is expected to grow owing to a key factor increase in the number of EU citizens travelling outside Europe and the presence of major market players in the Europe. However, side effects associated with typhoid fever vaccines is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Leading companies operating in the Europe typhoid fever vaccines market are Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Paxvax Inc, Prokarium Ltd., and Scandinavian Biopharma among others.



Key report benefits:



Understand the Europe typhoid fever vaccines market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for Europe typhoid fever vaccines market

Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in Europe typhoid fever vaccines market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segments from Europe typhoid fever vaccines market

Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2019-2027 in Europe.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Europe Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - by Vaccine Type

1.3.2 Europe Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - by Route of Administration

1.3.3 Europe Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - by Country



2. Europe Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Europe Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Europe PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Europe Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Number of EU Citizens Travelling Outside Europe

5.1.2 Presence of Market Players in the European Region

5.2 Key Restraints

5.2.1 Side Effects Associated with Typhoid Fever Vaccines

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Strategic Developments by the Market Players

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Europe Analysis

6.1 Europe Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis



7. Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - by Vaccine Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market, by Vaccine Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Live Attenuated Vaccine

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Live Attenuated Vaccine: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Capsular Polysaccharide Vaccines

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Capsular Polysaccharide Vaccines: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Conjugate Vaccine

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Conjugate Vaccine: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Others: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Analysis - by Route of Administration

8.1 Overview

8.2 Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Revenue Share, by Route of Administration (2019 and 2027)

8.2.1 Oral

8.2.1.1 Overview

8.2.2 Oral: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3 Injectable

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Injectable: Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market



11. Company Profiles

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Paxvax Inc

Prokarium Ltd

Scandinavian Biopharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/agyhj8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.