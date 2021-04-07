Care With Love Offers Northern Virginia Clients A One Stop Shop For Homecare

Fairfax, United States, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-home care services provider, Care With Love, has built a well-deserved reputation for being able to tend to any requirement for the clients in their care. Serving seven northern Virginia counties, the company stands ready to deploy their 250 caring, competent, and highly qualified caregivers and clinicians, to be with clients whenever and wherever they’re needed. A true “one stop shop” for in-home care, clients and industry partners alike know they can turn to Care With Love twenty-four hours a day, and on very short notice the company will reliably deliver any of their full range of homecare services – whatever assistance a homebound client or patient may request.

Learn more about full service in-home care provider Care With Love here: https://carewithlove.com .

Care With Love Founder and President, Nefr Michaels, built her business on the premise that the in-home personal care and medical care needs of her clients would be her company’s highest priority. She wanted to ensure her clients could turn to her and she would be able to help them, regardless of the nature of the request or challenge of the circumstances they faced. Today, six years after opening her Fairfax, VA location, the company’s continued growth is a testament to how well Nefr and her team have been able to deliver on that premise.

Designed to cover the complete range of in-home care, Care With Love service offerings include Private Personal Care, Medical Care, Transportation Services, and Staffing Services. Talented, credentialed staff deliver these services across northern Virginia seven days a week. Each service and the manner in which it’s delivered has been developed to provide a unique level of value for clients that stands out among Care With Love’s industry peers.

As one might imagine, the range of benefits offered with Private Personal Care can vary according to the capabilities of the provider. This is one of the many areas where the efforts of Nefr and her team of caregivers yield tremendous value. Understanding that each client has a unique set of requirements and challenges, Care With Love caregivers are trained to deliver the care needed and resolve issues for their charges in all situations clients may face.

One of the uniquely beneficial features of the Private Personal Care service is the Care With Love operations team’s ability to coordinate care and have a caregiver on-site to assist a client within 2 hours of the initial request. Coupled with the company’s policy of having no minimum contract requirement, the service value to both the client and their loved ones is dramatically increased. This rapid response capability with no contract minimum on extremely short notice is a significant benefit that Care With Love offers, and which very few other homecare competitors can claim.

Another standout feature of Care With Love Private Personal Care service is the requirement for all caregivers to be W2 employees — the company never uses sub-contractors. This allows much greater coordination and communication among the different caregivers for the various services that may be provided to clients, and greatly reduces the risk of issues. The result is improved peace of mind for clients and their loved ones. The ability for the company to engage their staff as employees rather than as contract assistance enables them to provide caregivers critical, ongoing training. This equips and qualifies Care With Love caregivers to work with Dementia patients and provide supplemental hospice care.

Care With Love is a Medicare Certified Agency. The company’s Medical Care offering supplies skilled nursing and therapist services. Like many in-home care providers, Care With Love offers therapies and home health services including skilled nursing, medical social work, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy. Such a wide range of services is designed to both help patients heal, and to regain their independence.

What makes Care With Love unique is how rapidly the company can take action and respond to medical care needs. Often credentialed medical staff can be on-site assisting patients as quickly as within 24 hours of a request for medical care. Typical services provided to Care With Love patients include chronic disease management, IV infusions, and medication. Staff are skilled with blood draws and wound care and they are experts at wound VAC (Vacuum-Assisted Closure).

A third essential component of Care With Love’s full range of in-home care services is it’s Transportation Service. ADA compliant transportation for any client needs, including wheelchair and stretcher transport, can be easily arranged. And, as with each of the other Care With Love services, even extremely short-notice requests can be accommodated by coordinating through Care With Love staff.

Finally, Staffing Services completes the full list of service options available making Care With Love a “one stop shop” for their clients and patients. The company employs experienced and skilled nursing professionals. Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), Licensed Certified Nursing Assistants (LCNAs), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), and Registered Nurses (RNs) are available to be placed with patients who need them at Assisted and Independent Living facilities, nursing homes, rehab centers, healthcare facilities, and hospitals.

In just a few short years, what began as a company providing Private Personal care to homebound clients, under the leadership of Nefr Michaels has grown to become a leading provider of full service in-home care in northern Virginia. Care With Love is headquartered in Fairfax, VA, and currently serves seven counties in and around the northern Virginia and DC Metro area including Fairfax, Loudoun, Arlington, Prince William, Stafford, Fauquier, and Culpeper counties. The company recently opened a second office in Winchester, VA.

More information about Care With Love and the full range of in-home care services offered can be found at: https://carewithlove.com .