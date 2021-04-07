Global Biomarkers Market to Reach $104.9 Billion by 2027

New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biomarkers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818140/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Safety, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.5% CAGR and reach US$44.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Efficacy segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.9% CAGR

- The Biomarkers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 11.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR.

- Validation Segment to Record 15.6% CAGR

- In the global Validation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$20.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 17.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 204 Featured) -

Abbott Molecular, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Epigenomics AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson

QIAGEN NV

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818140/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Workflow

Automation and Optimization Software by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Workflow Automation and

Optimization Software by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Banking, Financial

Services & Insurance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Banking, Financial

Services & Insurance by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Education by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Education by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Workflow Automation

and Optimization Software by End-Use - Banking, Financial

Services & Insurance, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing,

Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Workflow Automation and

Optimization Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance,

Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Workflow

Automation and Optimization Software by End-Use - Banking,

Financial Services & Insurance, Education, Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Workflow Automation and

Optimization Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance,

Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 21: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Workflow

Automation and Optimization Software by End-Use - Banking,

Financial Services & Insurance, Education, Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Workflow Automation and

Optimization Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance,

Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 23: China Current & Future Analysis for Workflow

Automation and Optimization Software by End-Use - Banking,

Financial Services & Insurance, Education, Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: China 7-Year Perspective for Workflow Automation and

Optimization Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance,

Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Workflow

Automation and Optimization Software by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Workflow Automation and

Optimization Software by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Workflow

Automation and Optimization Software by End-Use - Banking,

Financial Services & Insurance, Education, Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Workflow Automation and

Optimization Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance,

Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 29: France Current & Future Analysis for Workflow

Automation and Optimization Software by End-Use - Banking,

Financial Services & Insurance, Education, Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: France 7-Year Perspective for Workflow Automation and

Optimization Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance,

Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Workflow

Automation and Optimization Software by End-Use - Banking,

Financial Services & Insurance, Education, Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Workflow Automation

and Optimization Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance,

Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 33: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Workflow

Automation and Optimization Software by End-Use - Banking,

Financial Services & Insurance, Education, Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Workflow Automation and

Optimization Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance,

Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 35: UK Current & Future Analysis for Workflow Automation

and Optimization Software by End-Use - Banking, Financial

Services & Insurance, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing,

Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: UK 7-Year Perspective for Workflow Automation and

Optimization Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance,

Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 37: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Workflow

Automation and Optimization Software by End-Use - Banking,

Financial Services & Insurance, Education, Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Workflow

Automation and Optimization Software by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services &

Insurance, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail,

Transportation & Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 39: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Workflow

Automation and Optimization Software by End-Use - Banking,

Financial Services & Insurance, Education, Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Workflow

Automation and Optimization Software by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services &

Insurance, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail,

Transportation & Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years

2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 41: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Workflow

Automation and Optimization Software by End-Use - Banking,

Financial Services & Insurance, Education, Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Workflow

Automation and Optimization Software by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services &

Insurance, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail,

Transportation & Logistics and Other End-Uses for the Years

2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818140/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________