Global Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Application Areas of Microscopy Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market with Covid-19 impact By Type (SEM and TEM), Application (Semiconductor, Life Sciences, Material Science), Product, End-user Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electron microscopy and sample preparation market size is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 3.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Favorable funding scenario for R&D in microscopy and growth opportunities in emerging markets are the key factors driving the growth of the electron microscopy and sample preparation market.

Scanning Electron Microscope to hold the largest size of Electron microscopy and sample preparation market in 2021

Scanning electron microscopes (SEMs) use a focused beam of high-energy electrons to generate a variety of signals at the surface of solid specimens. SEMs can provide magnification of up to 100,000x. These microscopes produce a high depth of field and high-resolution (less resolution as compared to TEMs) and 3-dimensional images of topographical, morphological, and compositional information of objects. Hence, they are used as essential research tools in life sciences, gemology, medical and forensic sciences, and metallurgy.

Industries end-user segment to hold the largest share of Electron microscopy and sample preparation market in 2021

The scope of the industries segment comprises pharmaceutical & biotechnology, semiconductor & electronics, textiles, mining & material science, and natural resources (oil & gas) industries. The electronics industry uses electron microscopes for high-resolution imaging in the development and manufacturing processes of semiconductors and other electronics. Other industries that commonly use electron microscopes as a part of their production process include aeronautics, automotive, apparel, and pharmaceutical. Electron microscope can also be applied in industrial failure analysis and process control of diverse industries.

APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

In terms of value, APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC electron microscopy and sample preparation market, particularly in China, Japan, and India, is expected to witness high growth in the next 5 years. Factors such as the rising R&D funding for microscopy research, increasing application of correlative microscopy in life science and nanotechnology research, establishment of collaboration centers for microscopy research, and the low material cost and availability of low-cost skilled labor for OEMs are expected to drive market growth in the APAC during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market

4.2 North America Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market, by End-user & Country (2021)

4.3 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market, by Type, 2026

4.4 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market, by Application, 2026

4.5 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market, by End-user, 2026

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Favorable Funding Scenario for R&D in Microscopy

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Microscopes

5.2.1.3 Increased Focus on Nanotechnology and Regenerative Medicine

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Open-Source Microscopy Software

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Increasing Application Areas of Microscopy

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

6.1.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.3.1 Role and Impact of Ai and Machine Vision on Microscopy Software Market

6.3.2 Technological Advancements in Microscopy Software and Microscopes

6.3.3 Converting Regular Electron Microscope to High-Speed Atom Scale Cameras

6.4 Case Study

6.4.1 Use of Electron Microscopes in Automotive Industry

6.4.2 Use of Electron Microscopes in Aerospace Industry

6.5 Regulation of Electron Microscopes

6.5.1 Safety Regulations (Virginia, Us)

6.6 Trade Analysis

6.6.1 Trade Analysis for Electron Microscopes

6.7 Tariff Analysis for Electron Microscopes

6.8 Patent Analysis

6.9 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.9.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.9.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.9.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.10 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Ecosystem

6.11 Impact of COVID-19 on Electron Microscope and Sample Preparation Market

6.12 Average Selling Price of Various Microscopes

7 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Microscopes

7.2.1 Broad Applications and Emerging Technologies Have Resulted in Growing Demand for Microscopes

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Introduction of Novel Image Acquisition Software for Microscopes is Driving Market Growth

7.4 Accessories

7.4.1 High Demand for Microscope Objective Lenses in Life Science Research to Drive Growth of Segment

8 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Scanning Electron Microscope (Sem)

8.2.1 Sems Can Provide Magnification of Up to 100,000X

8.3 Transmission Electron Microscope (Tem)

8.3.1 TEMs are Majorly Used to Study Ultrastructure of Components

9 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Semiconductor

9.2.1 Semiconductor to be Largest Application Segment of Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market During Forecast Period

9.3 Life Sciences

9.3.1 Increasing R&D Supported by Government Funding to Fuel Market Growth

9.4 Materials Science

9.4.1 Increasing Focus on Research in Materials Science to Fuel Adoption of Electron Microscopes

9.5 Others

10 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Industries

10.2.1 Technological Innovations to Fuel Adoption of Microscopes in Several Industries

10.3 Academic & Research Institutes

10.3.1 Increasing R&D to Surge Adoption of Microscopes in Academic & Research Institutes

10.4 Others

11 Sample Preparation Techniques

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Sample Preparation Market, by Method

11.2.1 Cutting and Slicing

11.2.1.1 Ion Beam Milling

11.2.1.2 Ultramicrotomy

11.2.1.3 Freeze-Fracturing and Cryo-Ultramicrotomy

11.2.2 Fixation

11.2.2.1 Chemical Fixation

11.2.2.2 Critical Point Drying

11.2.2.3 Cryofixation

11.2.3 Embedding

11.2.4 Coating

11.2.4.1 Sputter Coater

11.2.4.2 Evaporation Coater

11.2.4.3 Glow Discharge Sputtering

11.2.5 Immunogold Labeling

11.2.6 Cryo Sample Preparation

12 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Rest of the World

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Share Analysis: Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market

13.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Five Players in Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market

13.4 Market Evaluation Framework

13.4.1 Product Portfolio

13.4.2 Regional Focus

13.4.3 Manufacturing Footprint

13.4.4 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies

13.5 Company Evaluation Matrix

13.5.1 Star

13.5.2 Emerging Leader

13.5.3 Pervasive

13.5.4 Participant

13.6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix, 2020

13.6.1 Progressive Company

13.6.2 Responsive Company

13.6.3 Dynamic Company

13.6.4 Starting Block

13.7 Company Product Footprint

13.8 Competitive Situations and Trends

13.8.1 Product Launches

13.8.2 Deals

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Carl Zeiss

14.1.2 Danaher

14.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

14.1.4 Nikon

14.1.5 Bruker

14.1.6 Olympus

14.1.7 Oxford Instruments

14.1.8 Jeol

14.1.9 Hitachi High-Technologies

14.1.10 Hirox

14.2 Other Companies

14.2.1 Microptik

14.2.2 Horiba

14.2.3 Arivis Ag

14.2.4 Angstorm Advanced Inc

14.2.5 Media Cybernetics

14.2.6 Nion Company

14.2.7 Tescan Orsay Holding

14.2.8 Cordouan Technologies Sas

14.2.9 Renishaw plc

14.2.10 Witec

15 Appendix

15.1 Discussion Guide

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tk20uf