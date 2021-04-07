Worldwide Orthopedic Biomaterials Industry to 2030 - Players Include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Stryker and Globus Medical Among Others

Dublin, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Biomaterials Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global orthopedic biomaterials market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global orthopedic biomaterials market reached a value of nearly $11.42 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $11.42 billion in 2020 to $22.60 billion in 2025 at a rate of 14.6%. The growth is mainly due to the growing number of chronic illnesses which is expected to drive the demand for orthopedic biomaterials. The market is expected to grow from $22.60 billion in 2025 to $36.67 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the orthopedic biomaterials? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The orthopedic biomaterials market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider orthopedic biomaterials market, and compares it with other markets.



The report covers the following chapters

Executive Summary - The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

Report Structure - This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction - The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by geography, segmentation by material type, and by application.

Market Characteristics - The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the orthopedic biomaterials market. This chapter also defines and describes goods and related services covered in the report.

Trends and Strategies - This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global orthopedic biomaterials market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

Impact Of COVID-19 - This chapter discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the orthopedic biomaterials market.

Global Market Size and Growth - This section contains the global historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional and Country Analysis - This section contains the historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values and growth and market share comparison by region and country.

Segmentation - This section contains the market values (2015-2030) and analysis for different segments.

Regional Market Size and Growth - This section contains the region's market size (2020), historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region. The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.

Competitive Landscape - This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global orthopedic biomaterials market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions - This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities and Strategies - This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions and Recommendations - This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for orthopedic biomaterials companies in terms of product/service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix - This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

The orthopedic biomaterials market is fragmented, with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 56.04% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew and Globus Medical.



The top opportunities in the orthopedic biomaterials market segmented by material type will arise in the ceramics & bioactive glasses segment, which will gain $3.0 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the orthopedic biomaterials market segmented by application will arise in the other orthopedic biomaterials segment, which will gain $4.1 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The orthopedic biomaterials' market size will gain the most in the China at $1.0 billion. Market-trend-based strategies for the orthopedic biomaterials market includes manufacturing implants using 3D printing technology, developing new innovative products, developing smart biomaterials implants, and on merger and acquisition activities. Player-adopted strategies in the orthopedic biomaterials market include investing in expanding operations through innovative product launches, and in acquisitions and mergers to strengthen their service offerings.



Amidst the unprecedented outbreak of corona virus, governments across the world are advising people to stay indoors and practice social distancing, to reduce the spread of the pandemic. Its impact has been seen on the global orthopedic biomaterials market, as several medical care facilities in affected countries have been completely closed or have been only providing minimal treatment for emergency cases. Orthopedic surgeries have been postponed and, in some cases, cancelled due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The industry has witnessed restrictions on non-essential medical services, including orthopedic services, coupled with slowed production of orthopedic implants and biomaterials due to extending factory closures in various countries.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the orthopedic biomaterials market companies to focus on 3D printed orthopedic biomaterials development, developing biodegradable and smart biomaterials, expanding in emerging markets, provide competitively priced offerings, securing long-term supply contracts with healthcare institutions, offer value-based pricing, participate in trade shows and events, targeting people suffering from arthritis and collaboration with orthopedic implant manufacturers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation by Geography

6.2. Segmentation by Material Type

6.3. Segmentation by Application



7. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation by Material Type

7.2.1. Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses

7.2.2. Calcium Phosphate Cements

7.2.3. Polymers

7.2.4. Metal

7.2.5. Composites

7.3. Segmentation by Application

7.3.1. Joint Replacement/Reconstruction

7.3.2. Bio-Resorbable Tissue Fixation

7.3.3. Other Orthopedic Implants

7.3.4. Other Orthopedic Biomaterials



8. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Trends and Strategies

8.1. Novel Biomaterials Required for 3D Printed Orthopedic Implants

8.2. New Product Launches

8.3. Adoption of Smart Biomaterials

8.4. Increase in Merger and Acquisitions Activity



9. COVID Impact on the Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

9.1. Impact on Orthopedic Surgeries

9.2. How Orthopedic Biomaterial Companies are Tackling the Virus



10. Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Size and Growth

10.1. Market Size

10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Billion)

10.2.1. Drivers of the Market 2015 - 2020

10.2.2. Restraints on the Market 2015 - 2020

10.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

10.3.1. Drivers of the Market 2020 - 2025

10.3.2. Restraints on the Market 2020 - 2025



11. Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Material Type

11.2. Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Application

12. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market, Regional and Country Analysis

12.1. Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

12.2. Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

13. Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

14. Western Europe Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

15. Eastern Europe Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

16. North America Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

17. South America Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

18. Middle East Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

19. Africa Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

20. Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Company Profiles

20.2. Zimmer Biomet Holdings

20.2.1. Company Overview

20.2.2. Products and Services

20.2.3. Business Strategy

20.2.4. Financial Overview

20.3. Stryker Corporation

20.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.2. Products and Services

20.3.3. Business Strategy

20.3.4. Financial Overview

20.4. Johnson & Johnson

20.4.1. Company Overview

20.4.2. Products and Services

20.4.3. Business Strategy

20.4.4. Financial Overview

20.5. Smith & Nephew

20.5.1. Company Overview

20.5.2. Products and Services

20.5.3. Business Strategy

20.5.4. Financial Overview

20.6. Globus Medical

20.6.1. Company Overview

20.6.2. Products and Services

20.6.3. Business Strategy

20.6.4. Financial Overview



21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

21.1. Olympus Acquires FH Ortho

21.2. Stryker Corporation Acquired Wright Medical

21.3. Globus Medical Acquired StelKast

21.4. Linden Acquired Collagen Matrix

21.5. Exactech Acquired XpandOrtho

21.6. Stryker Acquired Stanmore Implants



22. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Opportunities and Strategies

22.1. Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market in 2025 - Countries Offering most New Opportunities

22.2. Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market in 2025 - Segments Offering most New Opportunities

22.3. Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market in 2025 - Growth Strategies

22.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

22.3.2. Competitor Strategies



23. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market, Conclusions and Recommendations

23.1. Conclusions

23.2. Recommendations

23.2.1. Product

23.2.2. Place

23.2.3. Price

23.2.4. Promotion

23.2.5. People



24. Appendix

24.1. Market Data Sources

24.2. Research Methodology

24.3. Currencies

24.4. Research Inquiries

24.5. About the Publisher

24.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



