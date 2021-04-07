Finnish English

Talenom Plc, Press release, 7 April 2021 at 12:00 EEST



Talenom grows by acquiring accounting firms in Espoo and Hämeenlinna

Talenom Plc has on 1 April 2021 acquired Frivolous Oy's accounting firm operations under the auxiliary company name AC-Tilit in Espoo and accounting firm operations of Tilitoimisto Reijo Mäki Oy in Hämeenlinna.

The combined net sales of the acquired businesses transferred to Talenom amount to about 0.6 million euros. In the short term, the business acquisitions will not have any significant impact on Talenom’s financial position or future outlook.

"Our acquisitions in Espoo and Hämeenlinna support the implementation of our growth strategy. The digitalization of the accounting firm industry and increasing regulation have led to a situation in which it proves beneficial for professionals in the sector to join forces. By doing this, we can jointly develop our operations for the benefit of our customers and personnel," says Otto-Pekka Huhtala, CEO of Talenom, welcoming new employees and customers to Talenom.

“My 15-year career at AC-Tilit has been brought to a close by a long-term illness. By transferring to Talenom, I can ensure my employees will have a good place to work and our customers will continue to benefit from high-quality services going forward,” explains Heli Karjalainen, the entrepreneur behind AC-Tilit.

Juha Mäki, the entrepreneur behind accounting firm Tilitoimisto Reijo Mäki Oy, also considers Talenom to be a safe option for his staff and customers: “Running my own accounting company has been rewarding, but doing so in the changing market is also challenging for smaller operators. Software modernisation needs were one of the key factors in the decision to proceed with the sale. Alongside this, my own desire to spend more time with my dear ones and explore new challenges now becomes a reality thanks to this acquisition.”

TALENOM PLC

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

tel. +358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make day-to-day life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide unbeatable accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.5% between 2005 and 2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden at a total of 47 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

DISTRIBUTION:

Main media

www.talenom.fi