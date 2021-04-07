New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Footwear Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151473/?utm_source=GNW
Other major factors driving growth in the market include rise of smart concepts such as connected fabrics, footwear internet of things and material innovations including leather alternatives derived from fruit, palm, mushroom, pineapple and sericin. 3D printing is increasingly becoming mainstay of shoe manufacturing with the technology enabling manufacturers to cope with the overwhelming demand for a wide variety of shoe designs and mass customization. In the casual footwear market, timeless classics are making a comeback with women preferring simple classic black pair of shoes with medium heels which serve as perfect accessory for almost any outfit. From office to date to gym, people are buying footwear for every occasion. Shoes are increasingly becoming expressive of one’s personality, a trend that is driving up the concept of "investment shoes" defined as expensive shoes with luxury materials such as premium leather. Sneakers are rapidly going from street fashion into the sophisticated corporate boardrooms. In a landmark change in consumer behavior, men are spending more shoes and are preferring color over the conventional black. Consumerism is the key reason behind the growing per capita consumption of footwear worldwide. Other noteworthy trends in the market include growing popularity of dimethylformamide (DMF) free PU synthetic leather chemicals in the manufacture of footwear supported by benefits such as design freedom and environmental benefits; increased consumer involvement in sports and fitness activities and the ensuing demand for athletic footwear; and growing commercial value of eco-friendly footwear and increased research and development interest in plant-based leathers. The rise of multifunctional fashion is driving the prominence of convertible shoes interchangeable with a wide range of dresses. Also, emerging and established footwear brands are resorting to celebrity endorsements to help spur sales of non-athletic footwear.
- Athletic shoes constitute one of the leading categories of the footwear market, supporting the active lifestyles of consumers who are increasingly getting ’sporty’. Key footwear brands within the segment include Nike and adidas as well as small-sized brands and companies that offer a wide range of footwear for diverse customer segments. Companies operating within the segment are also constantly innovating on functionality, performance and comfort to evade competition. From golfing to running, sports have become highly intertwined with consumers’ day-to-day lifestyles and are not considered just recreation. Growing awareness of keeping fit, both among the ageing and the youngsters, is bolstering healthy growth, coupled with rising average per capita income. In what is being considered as a relatively new trend, gifting of athletic footwear on prominent occasions and holidays is fast catching up across the US and other markets. In the past couple of years, footwear has earned itself as one of the most sought after holiday gifts, thereby making it one of the top five preferences for local consumers. This particular trend is expected to boost growth of the local footwear industries in the US and developed European market. The United States, in value terms, represents the single largest market worldwide supported by robust demand for athletic and sporting footwear as a result of their acceptance as part of casual dressing among men and women. Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by factors such as growing population, apparel needs and a parallel increase in demand for affordable mass-market footwear; westernization of lifestyles among young affluent people and a parallel increase in demand for sneakers; and growing preference for high-fashion and branded footwear among the middle class population.
- Select Competitors (Total 470 Featured) -
- adidas AG
- Reebok International Limited
- ANTA Sports Products Limited
- ASICS Corporation
- Bata
- Bata India Ltd.
- Caleres
- Deckers Brands
- ECCO Sko A/S
- Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd.
- Geox s.p.a
- Gucci Group NV
- Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc.
- LaCrosse Footwear, Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- Nine West
- Power Athletics Limited
- Puma SE
- RG Barry Corporation
- Timberland LLC
- Vans, Inc.
- Weyco Group Inc.
- Wolverine World Wide, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151473/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: The World of Clinical Microbiology Gains Sudden
Prominence as Scientists Mobilize United Efforts to Find Ways
to Detect, Treat & Vaccinate People Against the Novel
Coronavirus: Global Scale of Daily Testing Vs Confirmed
Cases Per Million
Clinical Microbiology: An Introduction
Outlook: Evolutionary Battle against Microbes Drives Market Future
Instant Detection of Pathogens : A New Epoch in the Fight for
Survival
Reagents Account for Major Share
Asia-Pacific Drives Future Growth
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Microbiology Laboratories Switch to Automation to Push Yields
EXHIBIT 2: World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion
for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Clinical Microbiology Market Benefits from Digitalization and
Robotization Trend
Integration of Clinical Microbiology with Cloud Computing
Artificial Intelligence Holds Positive Implications for
Automation of Clinical Microbiology
Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics Drive Market Growth
Emerging Technologies in Clinical Microbiology Diagnostics Aim
at Faster Diagnosis
Technological Advances Crucial to Sustain Future Market Growth
Rapid Diagnostics Bring in a Transformation
Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Revolutionize
Microbiological Testing
Traditional Rapid Microbiological Tests Make Way for New, Probe
Tests
Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Throws the Spotlight on Microbial
Testing
Research in Stem Cell Technology, and Regenerative Medicine
Expand Growth Opportunities
EXHIBIT 3: Stem Cell Banking Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Billion: 2020, 2022 & 2024
Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted
Diseases Amplify Growth
EXHIBIT 4: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with
AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2018
EXHIBIT 5: Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by
Region for 2018
Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer
Disease
Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option
Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Drives Growth
EXHIBIT 6: Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in
Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death
in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)
EXHIBIT 7: Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among
Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death
in Children Below 5 Years (in %)
Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Infections Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 8: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable
Diseases (In 000s)
Influenza Boosts Rapid Test Prospects
EXHIBIT 9: Flu Related CDC Estimates from October 2019-April4,
2020
Rise in Prevalence of COPD Augments Demand
EXHIBIT 10: Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage
of Men and Women Affected by the Condition
Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory Diseases
EXHIBIT 11: World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries: 2019
EXHIBIT 12: Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked
to Air Pollution
Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets to Propel
Demand
EXHIBIT 13: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
Demographic Shifts & Societal Changes Drive Demand for Test
Volumes
EXHIBIT 14: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
EXHIBIT 15: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
EXHIBIT 10: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015
), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Instruments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Instruments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Reagents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Reagents by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Reagents by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Respiratory
Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Respiratory Diseases by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Respiratory Diseases by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Bloodstream
Infections by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Bloodstream Infections by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Bloodstream Infections
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Diseases
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Diseases by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Sexually
Transmitted Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Tract
Infections by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Urinary Tract Infections by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Tract
Infections by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Disease
Areas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Disease Areas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Disease Areas by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Diagnostic
Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Diagnostic
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Custom Lab
Service Providers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Custom Lab Service
Providers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Custom Lab Service
Providers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Academic &
Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Academic & Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic & Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 16: Healthcare Spending as a % of GDP in the US: 2010-2020
COVID-19 Pandemic: US Emerges as a Major Market for COVID-19 Tests
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments
and Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments and Reagents
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area -
Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal
Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract
Infections and Other Disease Areas - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Respiratory
Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases,
Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and
Other Disease Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream
Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Sexually Transmitted
Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and Other Disease Areas for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab
Service Providers and Academic & Research Institutes for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments
and Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments and Reagents
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area -
Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal
Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract
Infections and Other Disease Areas - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Respiratory
Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases,
Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and
Other Disease Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream
Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Sexually Transmitted
Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and Other Disease Areas for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab
Service Providers and Academic & Research Institutes for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Covid-19 Testing Market in Japan
Demographics Drive Market Growth
EXHIBIT 17: Breakdown of Population by Age Group in Japan:
2010, 2020, and 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments
and Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments and Reagents
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area -
Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal
Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract
Infections and Other Disease Areas - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Respiratory
Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases,
Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and
Other Disease Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream
Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Sexually Transmitted
Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and Other Disease Areas for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab
Service Providers and Academic & Research Institutes for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Covid-19 Testing Market
Market Analytics
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments
and Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments and Reagents
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area -
Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal
Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract
Infections and Other Disease Areas - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Respiratory
Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases,
Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and
Other Disease Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream
Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Sexually Transmitted
Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and Other Disease Areas for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab
Service Providers and Academic & Research Institutes for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
COVID-19 Pandemic Propels Demand
Growth in Clinical Diagnostics Automation
Rise in Automated, and Rapid Tests in Clinical Applications
Ageing Demography: An Opportunity Indicator
Market Analytics
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments
and Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments and Reagents
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area -
Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal
Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract
Infections and Other Disease Areas - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Respiratory
Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases,
Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and
Other Disease Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream
Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Sexually Transmitted
Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and Other Disease Areas for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab
Service Providers and Academic & Research Institutes for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments
and Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments and Reagents
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area -
Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal
Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract
Infections and Other Disease Areas - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Respiratory
Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases,
Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and
Other Disease Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream
Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Sexually Transmitted
Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and Other Disease Areas for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals &
Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic
Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic & Research
Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab
Service Providers and Academic & Research Institutes for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments
and Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments and Reagents
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area -
Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal
Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract
Infections and Other Disease Areas - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology
Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Respiratory
Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases,
Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and
Other Disease Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151473/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________