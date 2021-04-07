New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Footwear Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151473/?utm_source=GNW

Other major factors driving growth in the market include rise of smart concepts such as connected fabrics, footwear internet of things and material innovations including leather alternatives derived from fruit, palm, mushroom, pineapple and sericin. 3D printing is increasingly becoming mainstay of shoe manufacturing with the technology enabling manufacturers to cope with the overwhelming demand for a wide variety of shoe designs and mass customization. In the casual footwear market, timeless classics are making a comeback with women preferring simple classic black pair of shoes with medium heels which serve as perfect accessory for almost any outfit. From office to date to gym, people are buying footwear for every occasion. Shoes are increasingly becoming expressive of one’s personality, a trend that is driving up the concept of "investment shoes" defined as expensive shoes with luxury materials such as premium leather. Sneakers are rapidly going from street fashion into the sophisticated corporate boardrooms. In a landmark change in consumer behavior, men are spending more shoes and are preferring color over the conventional black. Consumerism is the key reason behind the growing per capita consumption of footwear worldwide. Other noteworthy trends in the market include growing popularity of dimethylformamide (DMF) free PU synthetic leather chemicals in the manufacture of footwear supported by benefits such as design freedom and environmental benefits; increased consumer involvement in sports and fitness activities and the ensuing demand for athletic footwear; and growing commercial value of eco-friendly footwear and increased research and development interest in plant-based leathers. The rise of multifunctional fashion is driving the prominence of convertible shoes interchangeable with a wide range of dresses. Also, emerging and established footwear brands are resorting to celebrity endorsements to help spur sales of non-athletic footwear.

- Athletic shoes constitute one of the leading categories of the footwear market, supporting the active lifestyles of consumers who are increasingly getting ’sporty’. Key footwear brands within the segment include Nike and adidas as well as small-sized brands and companies that offer a wide range of footwear for diverse customer segments. Companies operating within the segment are also constantly innovating on functionality, performance and comfort to evade competition. From golfing to running, sports have become highly intertwined with consumers’ day-to-day lifestyles and are not considered just recreation. Growing awareness of keeping fit, both among the ageing and the youngsters, is bolstering healthy growth, coupled with rising average per capita income. In what is being considered as a relatively new trend, gifting of athletic footwear on prominent occasions and holidays is fast catching up across the US and other markets. In the past couple of years, footwear has earned itself as one of the most sought after holiday gifts, thereby making it one of the top five preferences for local consumers. This particular trend is expected to boost growth of the local footwear industries in the US and developed European market. The United States, in value terms, represents the single largest market worldwide supported by robust demand for athletic and sporting footwear as a result of their acceptance as part of casual dressing among men and women. Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by factors such as growing population, apparel needs and a parallel increase in demand for affordable mass-market footwear; westernization of lifestyles among young affluent people and a parallel increase in demand for sneakers; and growing preference for high-fashion and branded footwear among the middle class population.



- Select Competitors (Total 470 Featured) -

adidas AG

Reebok International Limited

ANTA Sports Products Limited

ASICS Corporation

Bata

Bata India Ltd.

Caleres

Deckers Brands

ECCO Sko A/S

Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd.

Geox s.p.a

Gucci Group NV

Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc.

LaCrosse Footwear, Inc.

Nike Inc.

Nine West

Power Athletics Limited

Puma SE

RG Barry Corporation

Timberland LLC

Vans, Inc.

Weyco Group Inc.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151473/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: The World of Clinical Microbiology Gains Sudden

Prominence as Scientists Mobilize United Efforts to Find Ways

to Detect, Treat & Vaccinate People Against the Novel

Coronavirus: Global Scale of Daily Testing Vs Confirmed

Cases Per Million

Clinical Microbiology: An Introduction

Outlook: Evolutionary Battle against Microbes Drives Market Future

Instant Detection of Pathogens : A New Epoch in the Fight for

Survival

Reagents Account for Major Share

Asia-Pacific Drives Future Growth

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Microbiology Laboratories Switch to Automation to Push Yields

EXHIBIT 2: World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion

for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Clinical Microbiology Market Benefits from Digitalization and

Robotization Trend

Integration of Clinical Microbiology with Cloud Computing

Artificial Intelligence Holds Positive Implications for

Automation of Clinical Microbiology

Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics Drive Market Growth

Emerging Technologies in Clinical Microbiology Diagnostics Aim

at Faster Diagnosis

Technological Advances Crucial to Sustain Future Market Growth

Rapid Diagnostics Bring in a Transformation

Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Revolutionize

Microbiological Testing

Traditional Rapid Microbiological Tests Make Way for New, Probe

Tests

Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Throws the Spotlight on Microbial

Testing

Research in Stem Cell Technology, and Regenerative Medicine

Expand Growth Opportunities

EXHIBIT 3: Stem Cell Banking Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Billion: 2020, 2022 & 2024

Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted

Diseases Amplify Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with

AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2018

EXHIBIT 5: Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by

Region for 2018

Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer

Disease

Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Drives Growth

EXHIBIT 6: Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in

Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death

in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)

EXHIBIT 7: Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among

Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death

in Children Below 5 Years (in %)

Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Infections Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable

Diseases (In 000s)

Influenza Boosts Rapid Test Prospects

EXHIBIT 9: Flu Related CDC Estimates from October 2019-April4,

2020

Rise in Prevalence of COPD Augments Demand

EXHIBIT 10: Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage

of Men and Women Affected by the Condition

Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory Diseases

EXHIBIT 11: World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries: 2019

EXHIBIT 12: Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked

to Air Pollution

Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets to Propel

Demand

EXHIBIT 13: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Demographic Shifts & Societal Changes Drive Demand for Test

Volumes

EXHIBIT 14: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

EXHIBIT 15: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

EXHIBIT 10: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015

), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Instruments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Instruments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Reagents by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Reagents by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Reagents by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Respiratory

Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Respiratory Diseases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Respiratory Diseases by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Bloodstream

Infections by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Bloodstream Infections by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Bloodstream Infections

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal

Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Diseases

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal

Diseases by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Sexually

Transmitted Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted

Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted

Diseases by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Tract

Infections by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Urinary Tract Infections by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Tract

Infections by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Disease

Areas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Disease Areas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Disease Areas by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals &

Diagnostic Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Diagnostic

Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Diagnostic

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Custom Lab

Service Providers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Custom Lab Service

Providers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Custom Lab Service

Providers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Academic &

Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Academic & Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic & Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 16: Healthcare Spending as a % of GDP in the US: 2010-2020

COVID-19 Pandemic: US Emerges as a Major Market for COVID-19 Tests

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments

and Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments and Reagents

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area -

Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal

Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract

Infections and Other Disease Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Respiratory

Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases,

Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and

Other Disease Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream

Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Sexually Transmitted

Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and Other Disease Areas for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals &

Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic &

Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic

Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic & Research

Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab

Service Providers and Academic & Research Institutes for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments

and Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments and Reagents

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area -

Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal

Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract

Infections and Other Disease Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Respiratory

Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases,

Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and

Other Disease Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream

Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Sexually Transmitted

Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and Other Disease Areas for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals &

Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic &

Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic

Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic & Research

Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab

Service Providers and Academic & Research Institutes for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Covid-19 Testing Market in Japan

Demographics Drive Market Growth

EXHIBIT 17: Breakdown of Population by Age Group in Japan:

2010, 2020, and 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments

and Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments and Reagents

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area -

Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal

Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract

Infections and Other Disease Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Respiratory

Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases,

Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and

Other Disease Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream

Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Sexually Transmitted

Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and Other Disease Areas for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals &

Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic &

Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic

Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic & Research

Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab

Service Providers and Academic & Research Institutes for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Covid-19 Testing Market

Market Analytics

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments

and Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments and Reagents

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area -

Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal

Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract

Infections and Other Disease Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Respiratory

Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases,

Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and

Other Disease Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream

Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Sexually Transmitted

Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and Other Disease Areas for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals &

Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic &

Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic

Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic & Research

Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab

Service Providers and Academic & Research Institutes for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

COVID-19 Pandemic Propels Demand

Growth in Clinical Diagnostics Automation

Rise in Automated, and Rapid Tests in Clinical Applications

Ageing Demography: An Opportunity Indicator

Market Analytics

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments

and Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments and Reagents

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area -

Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal

Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract

Infections and Other Disease Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Respiratory

Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases,

Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and

Other Disease Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream

Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Sexually Transmitted

Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and Other Disease Areas for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals &

Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic &

Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic

Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic & Research

Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab

Service Providers and Academic & Research Institutes for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments

and Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments and Reagents

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area -

Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal

Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract

Infections and Other Disease Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Respiratory

Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases,

Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and

Other Disease Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream

Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Sexually Transmitted

Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and Other Disease Areas for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals &

Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic &

Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Hospitals & Diagnostic

Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers and Academic & Research

Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab

Service Providers and Academic & Research Institutes for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments

and Reagents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Product - Instruments and Reagents

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Instruments and Reagents for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Microbiology Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area -

Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal

Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract

Infections and Other Disease Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents by Disease Area - Respiratory

Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases,

Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and

Other Disease Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151473/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________