Global Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Inhibitor Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

Dublin, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market.

The global vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market reached a value of nearly $30,312.6 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $30,312.6 million in 2020 to $46,635.5 million in 2025 at a rate of 9.0%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 and reach $63,375.9 million in 2030.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market, and compares it with other markets.



The report covers the following chapters

Executive Summary - The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

Report Structure - This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction - This section gives the segmentation of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market by geography, by drug type, by application and by route of administration covered in this report.

Market Characteristics - The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market. This chapter includes different products and services covered in the report and basic definitions.

Trends and Strategies - This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

Impact Of COVID-19 - This section describes the impact of COVID-19 on the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) market.

Global Market Size and Growth - This section contains the global historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

Regional Analysis - This section contains the historic (2015-2020), forecast (2020-2025) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

Market Segmentation - This section contains the market value (2015-20) and analysis for different segments.

Regional Market Size and Growth - This section contains the region's market size (2020), historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025) market value, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region. The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.

Competitive Landscape - This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions - This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Future Outlook and Potential Analysis - This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Appendix - This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

This report describes and explains the global vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increase in cancer prevalence, strong economic growth in emerging markets, increase in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, increased healthcare expenditure, government initiatives and rapid growth in elderly population.



Going forward, increasing prevalence of cancer, rising prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), rise in healthcare expenditure, high potential of emerging economies, high penetration of the biosimilar drugs and increasing geriatric population will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market in the future include high costs of drugs, rise in interest rates, coronavirus pandemic and side effects.



The pandemic has negatively impacted the VEGF market as patients opted for deferred care, as they did not want to visit hospitals or clinics to avoid exposure to the virus. According to a study at The China Medical University First Hospital Department of Ophthalmology during the pandemic, the number of patients who received the VEGF inhibitor injections in the hospital from January 2020 to June 2020 declined by 70%, thus negatively impacting the growth of the market.



The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market is highly consolidated, with small number of large players dominating the market. The top 10 companies in the market occupied 99% of market share in the global vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market. Major players in the market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astrazeneca Plc. and Novartis AG.



The top opportunities in the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market segmented by drugs type will arise in the tecentriq segment, which will gain $4,596.9 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by route of administration will arise in the oral segment, which will gain $8,830.4 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by application will arise in the oncology segment, which will gain $12,263.3 million of global annual sales by 2025. The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market size will gain the most in the USA at $7,015.6 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor market include offering combination therapies to patients in order to combat advanced cancers and improve patient life, focusing on strategic collaborations to boost innovations and establish category leadership, investing extensively in R&D activities for the development of effective and innovative drugs, focusing on the production of biosimilars in order to cater to a wider market by making treatment more affordable and focusing on reducing dosages for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in order to improve patient welfare.



