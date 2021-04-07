Dublin, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the farming industry "Climate Change Making Food Storage Harder"



Most of our food is grown on farms and must be stored for weeks or months before getting to consumers – on the farms themselves waiting to be shipped, on trucks, ships and trains getting to stores, in factories waiting to be processed into other foods, and on store shelves. Already this presents a problem: a lot of our food is wasted before it can reach our mouths. And with climate change, that will get a lot worse.

The annual period with outdoor air cool enough to store potatoes in Michigan’s primary production area, for example, likely will shrink by up to 17 days by mid-century and up to a month by the late 2100s, according to an analysis by Julie Winkler, a Michigan State University geography and climate scientist.

The window for unrefrigerated storage is also narrowing for apples in the Northwest and Northeast, peanuts in the Southeast, lettuce in the Southwest and tomatoes in the Ohio valley, according to follow-up research published last year by plant physiology scientist Courtney Leisner at Auburn University. The Associated Press reported that this could cause food prices to rise significantly in the years ahead, and for food shortages in the Third World.

