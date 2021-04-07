Global Automotive Aftermarket Market to Reach $527.7 Billion by 2027

New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Aftermarket Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778726/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$527.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mechanical Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.8% CAGR and reach US$215.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Exterior & Structural Products segment is readjusted to a revised 1.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $124.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR
- The Automotive Aftermarket market in the U.S. is estimated at US$124.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$102 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.
- Electrical Products Segment to Record 2.5% CAGR
- In the global Electrical Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$59 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$68.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$71 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Electronic Security Systems: Safeguarding People, Resources and
Infrastructure
Recent Market Activity
Emerging Trends & Technologies in Electronic Security Market
Biometrics goes Mainstream
Edge Intelligence Technology
Convergence of IT and Security
Integration of Security Systems with Mobile Technology
Focus on Enhancing User Experience
Cloud Technology for Managing Critical Business Information
Near-field communications (NFC)
IP Networked Devices
Global Market Outlook
Rising Demand for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems to
Spearhead Market Growth
Security Needs of the Public Sector Propels Demand for
Electronic Security Systems
Developed Regions Lead the Global ESS Market
Developing Regions Offer Significant Market Growth Opportunities
Market Fortunes Strongly Linked to Performance of the Global
Construction Industry
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ADT LLC (USA)
Allegion plc (Ireland)
ISONAS (USA)
ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden)
HID Global (USA)
Axis Communications AB (Sweden)
BIO-key, International, Inc. (USA)
Bosch Security Systems (Germany)
Brinks Home Security (USA)
Chamberlain Group, Inc. (USA)
Changzhou Minking Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)
CP PLUS GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (USA)
DoorKing, Inc. (USA)
dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland)
Fermax Electronica S.A.U. (Spain)
Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)
Genetec, Inc. (Canada)
Global Security Solutions (Canada)
Gunnebo AB (Sweden)
Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
IDEMIA (France)
IDenticard Systems (USA)
Identiv, Inc. (USA)
Johnson Controls plc (Ireland)
Kisi, Inc. (USA)
March Networks Corporation (Canada)
MOBOTIX AG (Germany)
NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (USA)
NEC Corporation of America (USA)
Nortek Security & Control LLC (USA)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Schneider Electric (France)
Pelco by Schneider Electric (USA)
SecuGen Corporation (USA)
STANLEY Security (UK)
Swann (Australia)
United Technologies Corporation (USA)
Vanderbilt Industries (USA)
Vector Security, Inc. (USA)
Vivint, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advanced IP-Based Digital Networked Video Solutions Drive
Strong Growth for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems
IP-Based Video Surveillance: Myriad Benefits to Drive Market
Growth
Deep Learning: Intelligent Audio/Video Analytics Solutions
Adoption of Higher Resolution HD Cameras
Government: Dominant Application Sector for CCTV and Video
Surveillance Systems
VSaaS Market to Exhibit Strong Growth
Emerging Trends in Video Surveillance Systems Market
Other Major Trends, Drivers, Challenges & Opportunities Summarized
Game Changing Trends and Technologies Drive Growth in Demand
for Electronic Access Control Systems
Growing Need to Establish a National Identity
Major Technology Trends in Electronic Access Control Systems:
(EACS)
Strong Smartphone Proliferation and the Resulting Need for
Anytime, Anywhere Access Drive Market Adoption
Alarming Increase in Cyber Crime, Cyber Frauds, and Cyber
Security Threats Lends Traction to Market Growth
Possible Defensive Measures against Cyber Crimes
Electronic Locks Disrupt the ?Conventional and Mechanical?
Blacksmith Services
Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption
Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus
Emerging Trends & Technologies in the Smart Connected Home
Security Systems Market
Electronic Locks Disrupt the ?Conventional and Mechanical?
Blacksmith Services
Future of Locksmith Services
Electromechanical Options for Controlled Access Doors
Electronic Locking Hardware
Electronic Locks Add Digital Touch to Locking Mechanism
Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population Boost Market
Demand
Critical Need to Restrict Unauthorized Entry and Access Spur
Demand for Card-Based EACS
Growing Popularity of Smarts Cards in Providing Enhanced
Protection Drives Healthy Demand for Card-Based EACS
Biometrics: The Critically Important Authentication Technology
Fast Replacing the Vulnerable
Benefits
Growth Drivers
Growth Inhibitors
Biometrics: The Dominant Electronic Access Control Technology
Frictionless Face and Iris Recognition Technologies to Take
Over Fingerprint Biometrics
Cloud Solutions Augment Physical Electronic Security Systems,
Bodes Well for the Market
Rising Need to Safeguard Physical, Human, and Digital Assets
Drive Demand in the Enterprise Sector
Avoiding Unnecessary Costs: Key Rationale for Adoption of ESS
in Enterprise Sector
Small and Mid-Sized Businesses: A Lucrative Market Segment
Burglar Alarms Market: Growing Need to Safeguard Assets and
People Drives Growth
Despite Market Saturation, Advanced Products to Sustain Growth
in the Alarms Segment
Stricter Enforcement of Building Codes and Feature Rich Models
Sustain Market Growth for Alarms
INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Cloud-based PACS (Physical-Access-Control-Systems) 80 Offline/
Wireless Locks
IP-Based Access Control Solutions
Wireless Access Control Solutions
Innovative Wire-Free Access Control Solutions
Intelligent Buildings and Intelligent Smart Security Systems
Intelligent Smart Applications
Select Innovative Access Control Solutions and Components
Symmetry V8.1 Access Control Software
Pure IP? RC-04 from ISONAS
New Advanced Access Control Solutions from Yale 86 JustIN Mobile
IOM Access Control Tablet
Cellular Select Gate Series
HID Mobile Access
Trilogy T2 DL2700LD Keyless, Wireless Lock
Keys as a Service
PoE Locks
Detex Lockdown Solution for Educational Facilities
Keyscan Aurora Access Control Management Software
Net2 PaxLock Wireless Access Control Unit
Open Options SSPD2 Intelligent Controller
i2 Box Mini Access Control Management Appliance
Video Intercom with multiCLASS SE Card Readers
FlashLock for Mobile Access
USB Audit Lock 3006/3007
K200 Cabinet Locks
Universal Grade 1 Strikes
XS4 One
DKS 9024 Slide Gate Operator
nex-Touch Keypad Lock
Select Innovative Wireless Security Cameras
A Glance at Select Home Security Cameras
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
