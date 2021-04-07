Dublin, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the cannabis industry "Major Food and Beverage Players Enter Cannabis Market"

The cannabis industry is going mainstream as several major food and beverage corporations are introducing everything from beer to burgers with marijuana-derived compounds.

Molson Coors, one of the USA’s largest beer companies, announced plans for a non-alcoholic CBD-infused sparkling waters under the VeryVell brand. Canada’s oldest independent beer brewing firm, Moosehead, formed a joint venture with Sproutly to develop non-alcoholic cannabis-infused beverages.

Switzerland-based Nestle has not introduced products under their own name, but their subsidiary Garden of Life rolled out a line of CBD-infused liquid drops, spray and soft-gels. Food giant Kraft Heinz, likewise, is not introducing anything under their own name, but their venture capital unit, Evolv Ventures, has invested in cannabis dispensaries.

Fast food chain Carls Jr. has introduced the “Rocky Mountain High” burger, which included a CBD-infused sauce – the first fast-food product with cannabis extract.

