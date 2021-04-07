Dublin, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the 5G industry "Lockheed Martin, Omnispace to collaborate on 5G in space"

The USA’s largest military contractor has signed an agreement with Omnispace to share information on the deployment of 5G networking technology in space. Lockheed Martin is interested in applying commercial broadband and wireless technologies for government use; the company said the agreement with Omnispace does not involve any financial investment and is intended to explore joint development of 5G mobile broadband capability from space.

Omnispace is developing a hybrid space and ground network to provide 5G and internet of things services. The Virginia, USA company is targeting markets like agriculture, mining and energy, shipping and logistics. 5G satellite connectivity would be a significant boost to mobile networking as it could be used on vehicles, ships, airplanes or other platforms regardless of their location.

