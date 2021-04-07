Dublin, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the semiconductor industry "Semiconductor Shortage Creates Ripples in Economy"



A global shortage of semiconductors is forcing carmakers from Tokyo to Detroit to slash production, electronic devices to stall distribution and aluminium producers to warn of a potential downturn ahead, Bloomberg reported today.



Semiconductors, also known as integrated circuits or more commonly just chips, may be the tiniest yet most exacting product ever manufactured on a worldwide scale. That level of cost and difficulty has fostered a growing dependence on two Asian powerhouses - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. Rising tensions between the world's two biggest economies have exacerbated the reliance, with the U.S. government cutting off supplies to certain Chinese customers.



Now world leaders from Washington to Beijing are making chip supplies a top priority for their governments, to keep factories running and ensure national security. Hundreds of billions will be spent in a plethora of sectors in coming years on a global "chip race" with geopolitical as well as economic implications.

The article on ResearchAndMarkets.com contains a selection of reports on semiconductors such as:

Niche Markets and Strategies for Small/Mid-size Semiconductor Equipment Companies

Review of Invest Tech Best Practices and Market Map in Russia 2020 - Market Analysis and Trends, Rating, 100+ Best Practices

Semiconductor Lasers Market by Type, by Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2030

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Semiconductor Shortage Creates Ripples in Economy"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.